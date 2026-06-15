Da Vinci Recognized as a Notable Vendor in Q2 2026 Forrester Warehouse Management Systems Landscape

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Da Vinci , a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) purpose-built for complex 3PLs, today announced it has been named a notable vendor in The Warehouse Management Systems Landscape, Q2 2026 , published by Forrester Research. The report provides an overview of 11 vendors across the WMS market, examining geographic focus, industry coverage, deployment models, and market size.

The Forrester report examines how warehouse management systems help organizations improve fulfillment time, reduce supply chain expenses, and manage complex supplier relationships. The report also lists the 11 vendors’ geographic focus, industry coverage, deployment models, and market size. Da Vinci is recognized in the report as a North America-focused WMS vendor serving retail, transportation, and wholesale verticals through a multitenant SaaS deployment model.

“We’ve spent nearly three decades engineering a platform that handles the full complexity of 3PL operations within a single unified system, while empowering operators to self-serve their own growth without vendor dependency,” said Dan Cavanaugh, CEO of Da Vinci. “Da Vinci Unified is also recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems research for three consecutive years. We believe these recognitions underscore the fact that enterprise-grade capability and mid-market economics are no longer a tradeoff.”

We also hold the view that it reflects consistent execution across product capability, mid-market fit, and customer outcomes.

In the Q2 2026 Landscape report, Da Vinci self-reported the extended use cases of labor and resource management, returns management, and yard management as the top three use cases for which clients select them. Da Vinci believes these reflect their integrated supply chain suite approach. Beyond core WMS functionality, Da Vinci also offers a Labor Management System, Yard Management System, and AI-Powered Analytics and Insights, enabling customers to consolidate visibility across fulfillment operations, labor productivity, and logistics execution within a single platform.

With nearly three decades of experience serving 3PLs, Da Vinci is engineered to absorb operational complexity. Da Vinci’s Super User framework empowers operations teams to configure workflows, billing rules, labels, and reporting without vendor dependency, enabling customers to self-serve growth and bring new client sites live in days. The platform’s industry-leading 3PL billing automation also ensures operators capture revenue from every warehouse activity with precision.

“The Super User framework and billing automation are not just features, they are the foundation of how our customers grow,” added Cavanaugh. “When an operator can bring a new 3PL client live in days, configure their own workflows and billing rules without opening a support ticket, and have client-level profitability insights through automated billing & labor cost capture, that is enterprise-grade operational control that differentiates us in the market.”

The full Warehouse Management Systems Landscape, Q2 2026 Forrester Report can be found here . To learn more about how Da Vinci helps complex 3PLs scale without limits, visit dvunified.com .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Rishabh Narang, Simon Tunstall, Federica Stufano, 19 September 2025

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About Da Vinci

Da Vinci is a leading cloud-native Warehouse Management System built for complex 3PLs. Founded in 1993 and recognized three consecutive years in the Gartner Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant for WMS, Da Vinci delivers enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise complexity, cost, or rigidity. The platform's highly configurable architecture supports diverse fulfillment models including B2B, DTC, retail replenishment, transload, and temperature-controlled operations, all within a single unified system. The Da Vinci suite includes Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Yard Management, 3PL Billing Automation, and AI-Powered Analytics and Insights. Learn more at dvunified.com .

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