Inaugural Waste Leadership Summit Convenes Industry Decision-Makers in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Waste Leadership Summit, presented by Informa’s Waste360 in collaboration with the National Waste & Recycling Association, took place June 8-10, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The event hosted 1,400 total registrants comprised of decision makers for three days of education, networking and connections.

Market Expansion and Industry Evolution

The waste and recycling industry is experiencing unprecedented growth as municipalities and private enterprises navigate evolving environmental regulations, emerging technologies, and shifting consumer expectations around sustainability. With the U.S. waste management market projected to expand significantly over the coming decade, the need to develop innovative solutions, expand operational resources, and invest in workforce development has never been more critical. The Waste Leadership Summit was designed to address these imperatives head-on, equipping industry decision-makers with the insights, connections, and strategies necessary to keep this essential sector ahead of the curve and prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow.





Connecting Professionals Through Continuous Learning

The summit featured a comprehensive conference program organized into three key pillars: Leadership & Business Development; Safety, Advocacy & Policy; and Technology & Innovation. Sessions addressed the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, highlighting topics like transforming waste into resources within the circular economy, attracting next-generation workforce talent, artificial intelligence applications in waste collection, battery fire prevention, regulatory compliance, fleet modernization, and cybersecurity preparedness.

Supporting Innovation in Waste Management Research

The Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF), established in 1995, hosted its Annual Charitable Auction & Silent Auction at the Waste Leadership Summit, featuring premium industry products such as garbage carts, truck tires, and front loaders, alongside exclusive entertainment, dining, and sporting experiences. Participants raised more than $4.3 million to support vital scholarships for master's and doctoral students in waste management research and education, as well as university-led projects focused on landfill emissions measurement, enhanced recycling, improved composting, and the conversion of waste to energy and fuel.





Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit

For over 15 years, the Waste360 Investor Summit has served as a premier platform for hearing directly from C-suite executives from leading waste and recycling companies. Each shares insights into the current state of the market, strategic outlooks, and emerging trends shaping the industry's future. The event also features moderated topical panel discussions featuring subject matter experts that address critical issues impacting the market. The format is designed to foster dynamic, interactive dialogue, ensuring meaningful engagement and actionable takeaways for all participants. The Waste360 Investor Summit is sponsored by Stifel.

Presentations from industry leaders included Casella Waste Systems (CWST), Clean Harbors, Republic Services (RSG), GFL Environmental, Inc. (GFL), Reworld, Waste Connections (WCN), Enviri Corporation, Waste Management (WM), and Veolia North America Environmental Solutions and Services (VIE). Key sessions addressed critical industry challenges such as safety improvements, waste-by-rail disposal options, battery recycling, circular economy strategies, cybersecurity preparedness, PFAS remediation, battery detection technologies, private equity investment trends, and the independent hauler outlook.

Recognizing Industry Excellence

The NWRA Awards Gala took place on June 10, honoring the individuals and companies that drive progress and make an impact on the industry. The evening celebrated the Drivers, Operators, and Technician of the Year, along with inductees into the NWRA Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Awards Honorees Include

Operator of the Year:

Kenny Gallegos, Republic Services Inc



Driver of the Year:

Public Sector Winner: Robert Ybarra, City of San Antonio Solid Waste Department

Local Member Winner: Adam Shequin, Walter’s Recycling & Refuse Inc.

Regional Safey Sensitive Winner: Michael Morris, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Regional Roll-Off Winner: Larry Davis, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Regional Commercial Winner: Scott Deal, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Regional Residential Winner: Dugaldo Padilla, Recology

National Safety Sensitive Winner: Ausencio Carrera, Republic Services, Inc.

National Roll-Off Winner: Donato Ponce, Republic Services, Inc.

National Commercial Winner: Jared Bert, Waste Connections, Inc.

National Residential Winner: Willie Ashford, WM

NWRA Rising Star (drivers in the industry for less than 10 years and already making meaningful impact):

Regional Winner: Cory Wright, Lakeshore Recycling Systems

National Winner: Shoun Cleveland, GFL Environmental

NWRA Technician of the Year:

Local Member: Josh Calve, USA Waste & Recycling

Regional Winner: Bob Sprandel, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

National Winner: David Bombei, Republic Services, Inc.



NWRA Hall of Fame:

Frank Antonacci: USA Waste & Recycling

Jerry Antonacci: USA Waste & Recycling

Dennis G. Pantano: Coastal Waste & Recycling



Legislative Advocacy in Action

The summit concluded with a Legislative Fly-In, enabling attendees to meet directly with lawmakers to discuss the industry's top federal priorities. The program included exclusive policy briefings, virtual pre-event advocacy training, and networking opportunities with NWRA members from across the country, building on the momentum from a week of leadership and engagement.

Fostering Dialogue and Action Across the Sector

"The inaugural Waste Leadership Summit delivered meaningful dialogue, actionable insights, and powerful connections," says Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Waste Group at Informa. "The engagement and expertise in the room reflected the critical role this sector plays in our economy and environment. We would like to thank the National Waste & Recycling Association, the Environmental Research & Education Foundation, Stifel, and our valued customers for supporting us with the launch of this event."





Looking Ahead

Waste and recycling professionals can gather at the 2027 edition of WasteExpo, taking place May 3-6, 2027, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To stay up to date with show announcements and registration, please visit www.wasteexpo.com.

Waste Leadership Summit Sponsors

The Waste Leadership Summit had a total of 79 sponsors, ranging from tabletop sponsors to gold sponsors, demonstrating strong industry support and engagement across all levels of participation.

Gold Sponsors of the Waste Leadership Summit include Accent, Hiab USA, Impact Environmental Group, Jerome L. Taylor Trucking Inc., Mack Trucks, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Peterbilt Motors Company, PREMIER Truck Sales & Rental Inc., Rush Refuse Systems, Environmental Solutions Group, and Reworld.

Silver Sponsors include Autocar, LLC, Rehrig Pacific Company, WM, New Way, and Routeware, Inc.

Bronze Sponsors include AMP Robotics, Archaea Energy, Komar, Labrie Environmental Group, Navusoft, Inc., Schaefer Plastics North America, Steinert US LLC, Waste Innovation Systems, and AMCS Group.

About Waste360

Waste360 is a leading resource for waste, recycling, and organics professionals, providing industry news, insights, and educational content, along with events including WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium, Waste360 Investor Summit, Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, Waste360 Organics Recycling Conference and the Waste Leadership Summit. With a mission to connect and inform the waste management community, Waste360 delivers expert analysis, trends, and solutions to help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving sector. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

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