Rogers Brings Blue Jays Spirit to Calgary with New Ballpark Experience at Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A taste of Rogers Centre is coming to Calgary this summer with the launch of a Blue Jays ballpark experience at the 16th hole during the Rogers Charity Classic.

In celebration of the Blue Jays milestone 50th season, Rogers Communications today announced the 16th hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club is being transformed into a vibrant Blue Jays-themed destination, giving fans an opportunity to connect with Canada’s Team in a uniquely Calgary setting while supporting a meaningful cause.

“As proud owners of Canada’s Team, we’re thrilled to bring the spirit of Blue Jays baseball to Calgary and create a truly memorable experience for fans at the Rogers Charity Classic,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “This immersive experience not only celebrates the Blue Jays' 50th season, but will also help drive meaningful impact for families in Alberta.”

Fans attending the Rogers Charity Classic can stop by the activation to enjoy iconic baseball elements familiar to Rogers Centre in Toronto, including roaming vendors with classic ballpark snacks, DJ and live organ music, player walk-up songs, opportunities to meet and take photos with Blue Jays alumni, and an exclusive spectator section for Rogers customers with premium viewing access.

For every birdie scored on the par-3 hole 16 throughout the tournament, $1,000 will be donated to Jays Care Foundation, building on Rogers ongoing commitment to delivering premium fan experiences while supporting Alberta communities.

“We are committed to continually elevating the fan experience and finding new ways to make the Rogers Charity Classic more engaging, entertaining and memorable,” said Sean Van Kesteren, Executive Director, Rogers Charity Classic. “From innovative on-course activations and enhanced hospitality to showcasing world-class golf and driving players into the community, we want every fan to feel connected to the energy of the event on and off the golf course. That commitment to creating an exceptional community experience is a big part of what has helped the Rogers Charity Classic become one of the premier sporting and charitable events in Canada.”

More details around the ballpark including player availabilities and fan experiences will be released in the lead up to tournament week.

Tickets are now available for the 2026 Rogers Charity Classic, taking place August 21 to 23, with a range of packages offering premium spectator experiences, enhanced viewing opportunities and exclusive hosting options.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic

Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $164 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X, formerly Twitter.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338

Rogers Charity Classic, chris@rogerscharityclassic.com, 403-620-8731