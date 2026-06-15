Rogers Donates $1 Million to 2026 Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced a $1 million donation to support children’s charities across Alberta through the Rogers Charity Classic.

“Year after year, Rogers Charity Classic delivers an extraordinary impact for communities, families and children across Alberta,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “We’re proud to work with the Patron Group and other stakeholders to help bring this iconic local event to life, and to continue championing the important work of children’s charities throughout the province.”

Last year’s tournament raised a record-setting $26.6 million in support of Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, helping thousands of youth each year through programs focused on counselling, sports and family support. Since its inception, the tournament has raised $164.3 million.

Now through the end of August 2026, donations made to participating charities will be matched by up to 50% through the program’s matching pool.

“At the core of our mission to bring golf’s greatest stars back to Calgary each year is to leverage this event in an effort to make a positive impact on the youth in our community and their families,” said Jim Riddell, Chair, Rogers Charity Classic. “This donation represents our shared commitment with Rogers to helping children overcome challenges, access new opportunities, and experience the joy and hope every child deserves.”

Tickets are now available for the 2026 Rogers Charity Classic, taking place August 21 to 23.

In 2023, Rogers announced a five-year commitment as title sponsor of the tournament, reinforcing its dedication to strengthening communities across Alberta. Since then, the company has donated $1 million annually to kick-start each year’s fundraising drive.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic

Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $164 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338

Rogers Charity Classic, chris@rogerscharityclassic.com, 403-620-8731