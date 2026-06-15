PAVS Announces Pricing of a $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVS (NASDAQ:PAVS) (the "Company"), a consumer products and digital commerce solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 50,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.20 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, before deducting offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 16, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for evaluating and pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities in the consumer products, wellness, fitness, lifestyle, and digital commerce sectors, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

The Class A ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares in lieu thereof) are being offered and sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with a takedown from the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-291788), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 3, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which are a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Additionally, when available, electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: PAVS) is a consumer products and digital commerce solutions company. In March 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of the controlling equity interests of Bomie Wookoo Inc., a New York company that offers e-commerce solutions. As part of its strategic transformation, Paranovus has exited its legacy businesses, including the e-commerce, internet information, and advertising businesses in September 2023 and ceased its automobile sales business in July 2024.

For more information on our latest innovations and developments, visit https://www.pavs.ai/ .

Forward-Looking Statements