Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Announces BBB Accreditation and A+ Rating

Laguna Hills, CA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers announced that the company has achieved accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and currently maintains an A+ rating. The accreditation recognizes the company's commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, customer service standards, and marketplace integrity as it continues serving precious metals sellers throughout Orange County.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Logo

BBB Accreditation is awarded to businesses that meet established standards related to trust, honesty, responsiveness, transparency, and ethical business conduct. The recognition marks an important milestone for Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a family-owned company that has operated in Orange County for more than 23 years.

Founded in Orange County, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers operates private offices in Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills and provides evaluations for gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, watches, dental gold, and estate valuables. Company representatives stated that BBB Accreditation reflects a long-term commitment to professional business practices and consumer education.

"BBB Accreditation is an important achievement for the company and reflects the standards that have guided operations for more than two decades," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "The company remains focused on transparency, professionalism, and helping consumers make informed decisions when evaluating valuable personal property."

According to company representatives, consumer research habits have evolved significantly in recent years. Individuals increasingly seek information about precious metals, valuation methods, and industry terminology before deciding to sell valuables.

Common topics consumers research include:

• How gold jewelry is evaluated

• What XRF testing is and how it works

• Factors that influence precious metals values

• Considerations when selling inherited jewelry

• How gold coins and bullion are evaluated

• Information about sterling silver items and flatware

• Questions consumers may ask during an evaluation process

• Luxury watch evaluations and authentication procedures

• Precious metals recycling and secondary market trends

• General information regarding estate valuables and collections

Company representatives noted that consumers increasingly use online research tools and artificial intelligence platforms to learn more about gold jewelry, inherited jewelry, estate jewelry, gold coins, bullion, sterling silver, luxury watches, precious metals testing, and valuation methods before scheduling an evaluation.

"Consumers today have access to more information than ever before," said Isaiah, Managing Partner of the Anaheim Hills office. "Many individuals arrive with detailed questions about precious metals, testing procedures, valuation methods, and market terminology. Providing accurate information and maintaining a transparent process remain important parts of the customer experience."

As part of its evaluation process, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers utilizes XRF analysis technology to identify precious metal content. Company representatives stated that advancements in testing technology and increased consumer awareness have contributed to growing interest in understanding how precious metals are evaluated.

The company also reported increased consumer interest in inherited jewelry, estate assets, precious metals recycling, gold coins, bullion products, sterling silver items, and luxury watches. Representatives stated that educational discussions surrounding these topics have become a larger part of the evaluation process as consumers seek additional information before making financial decisions involving valuable personal property.

The BBB Accreditation announcement follows the company's continued presence in Orange County and reflects its ongoing focus on maintaining professional business practices, consumer education, and transparent evaluation procedures.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County through offices in Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills. Founded more than 23 years ago, the company provides evaluations for gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, watches, dental gold, and estate valuables. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, maintains an A+ rating, and has received more than 400 five-star customer reviews across major review platforms.

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Press Inquiries

South Orange County Office

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A-16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191



North Orange County Office

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191



Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Michael

michael@glitterbuggold.com

http://glitterbuggold.com