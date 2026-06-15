reVolver Podcasts and Claro Música Launch Pulso’s First Tentpole Event: The World Cup from Mexico, Hosted by Jessie Cervantes

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reVolver Podcasts the #1 U.S. Spanish-language podcast and audio network, and Claro Música, América Móvil’s leading Latin American music and audio service, today announced a landmark programming venture for Pulso, their joint Spanish-language audio platform: “The World Cup from Mexico,” a dedicated audio destination hosted and curated by Jessie Cervantes.



Built on Claro Música’s infrastructure and existing subscriber base of more than 500,000 users, Pulso brings together podcasts, music, radio, and future video experiences in a single destination. Developed as an open platform for Spanish-language audio, Pulso is designed to connect audiences with the entertainment, culture, and conversations that move them most.



The announcement arrives as the tournament opens at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City — the first time the event has been hosted across three nations: Mexico, the United States, and Canada.



A Daily Tournament Companion, Built for Fans Across Borders

For the next six weeks, Pulso will deliver daily match-day recaps and previews, exclusive interviews with players and legends, music-driven companion programming powered by Claro Música, and contributions from ReVOLVER’s flagship talent roster, including Erazno y La Chokolata, Eddie “Piolín” Sotelo, El Panda Show, and Don Cheto.



All programming will be available free on the Pulso app and across ReVOLVER’s distribution ecosystem.

“This summer is a once-in-a-generation moment for Spanish-language audio,” said Jack Hobbs, President & CEO of ReVOLVER Podcasts. “Pulso represents a richer entertainment ecosystem where music, spoken word, culture, and storytelling come together in one destination.”



“Futbol is the heartbeat of our culture, and radio has always been how we live it together,” said Jessie Cervantes. The venture marks Pulso’s first major live-event tentpole and establishes a template for future cultural and sporting moments.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Claro Música Pulso

Claro Música Pulso is Claro USA's next-generation entertainment platform, bringing together music, podcasts, radio, and future video experiences in a single destination. Designed to deliver a seamless and engaging user experience, the platform connects audiences with the content, culture, and conversations that matter most.