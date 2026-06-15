Wedbush Surpasses One Billion Prediction Market Contracts Cleared

PASADENA, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush today announced it has cumulatively cleared more than one billion prediction market contracts as of May 31, 2026. This milestone was made possible by its rapidly evolving clearing and back-end infrastructure, underscoring Wedbush’s leadership in multi-asset clearing and its ability to support emerging financial markets at scale.



This was achieved across hundreds of prediction market contracts listed on multiple exchanges. Since supporting prediction market products when they were first launched by the CME in mid-December, Wedbush has worked closely with clients to provide the technology, operational support, risk management, and clearing infrastructure necessary to access and offer these products to investors.



Wedbush's infrastructure is designed to support significant retail trading volumes, including the onboarding of thousands of accounts per second and the movement of millions of dollars through tens of thousands of transactions each day. The platform’s performance and reliability have enabled clients to participate seamlessly in one of the fastest-growing segments of the financial markets.



"As prediction markets have experienced substantial growth, we have continued to invest in the technology and operational capabilities to meet that demand," said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President of Wedbush. “For more than seventy years, Wedbush has evolved alongside financial markets, empowering broker-dealers, fintech firms, and market participants with the reliability and controls they expect.”



"Our platform was built to deliver fast, bespoke, and highly scalable solutions for clients operating in increasingly dynamic markets," said Rodrigo Parrode, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Wedbush. "As demand grows, we remain focused on delivering the operational resilience and infrastructure our clients need to compete.”

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is a diversified financial services firm providing multi-asset clearing, prime brokerage, execution, wealth management, and investment banking services to institutional and individual clients worldwide. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is one of a select group of U.S. financial institutions offering both equity and futures clearing capabilities, supported by advanced technology and a longstanding commitment to client service, innovation, and financial strength.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

Publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564