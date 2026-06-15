HBSS Expands Hub Group (HUBG) Investigation Following Mounting Accounting Discrepancies and Possible SEC Probe Per Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) amid a worsening series of accounting failures, disclosures of material misstatements, and emerging signs of a potential SEC investigation, according to analysts.

If you suffered significant losses investing in Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) stock, click this link to submit your transaction details.

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New Developments: Mounting Risk and Executive Turnover:

As of June 2026, the situation at Hub Group has deteriorated significantly, raising urgent questions for shareholders:

Possible Undisclosed SEC Investigation: Analysts at Disclosure Insight recently identified an early signal of a potential SEC investigation into Hub Group. While not yet confirmed as an ongoing enforcement action, according to Disclosure Insight, the company’s recent history of undisclosed SEC activity—including a separate, previously undisclosed investigation that concluded on February 9, 2026—suggests a heightened risk profile.

Analysts at Disclosure Insight recently identified an early signal of a potential SEC investigation into Hub Group. While not yet confirmed as an ongoing enforcement action, according to Disclosure Insight, the company’s recent history of undisclosed SEC activity—including a separate, previously undisclosed investigation that concluded on February 9, 2026—suggests a heightened risk profile. Abrupt Executive Departures: On May 27, 2026, the company saw the sudden, simultaneous departures of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

On May 27, 2026, the company saw the sudden, simultaneous departures of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Delisting Risk: The company has been issued a delisting notice by NASDAQ, further adding to the instability surrounding the firm’s public standing.





Accounting Allegations and Internal Control Failures

The current turmoil follows a series of disclosures beginning in February 2026, when Hub Group admitted that its financial statements for the first nine months of 2025 were materially misstated due to a $77 million understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

Subsequent filings have revealed that these accounting issues are far more pervasive than initially disclosed:

Expanded Non-Reliance: In May 2026, the company admitted that its audited financial statements for both 2023 and 2024 were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon.

In May 2026, the company admitted that its audited financial statements for both 2023 and 2024 were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Systemic Internal Control Issues: The company has acknowledged that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures, or internal control over financial reporting, for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The company has acknowledged that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures, or internal control over financial reporting, for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Unsupported Transactions: A review directed by the Audit Committee identified transactions that were "prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," leaving investors in the dark regarding the true state of the company’s finances.





Investor Alert:

Hagens Berman is investigating whether Hub Group and its management misled investors regarding the company's internal accounting controls and financial health. Investors who have suffered significant losses are encouraged to submit their information to the firm.

“Now that Hub Group has almost cleaned out its C-suite following an accounting error that reaches all the way back to 2023, the core focus of our investigation is whether these expenses were intentionally or recklessly understated to artificially inflate operating margins,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Hub Group and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Hub Group investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hub Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HUBG@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.