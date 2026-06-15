Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X”, “Nanox”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that (i) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X’s operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (ii) Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company’s products; (iii) Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (iv) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on April 20, 2026, when Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter (“Q4”) 2025 financial results and business updates. The Complaint continues to allege that therein, Nano-X reported, inter alia, a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. The Complaint also alleges that in explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to “shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand.” The Complaint alleges that the same press release also announced that Nano-X’s then-Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Defendant Ran Daniel (“Daniel”), would step down as CFO, effective July 31, 2026.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Nano-X should contact the Firm prior to the August 11, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .