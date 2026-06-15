AVAV UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts AeroVironment, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) of a pending securities class action naming three senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

AeroVironment’s share price sank from $392.86 to $207.73 over the course of three successive corrective disclosures in the first three months of 2026. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action identifies three AeroVironment officers as controlling persons who allegedly directed and approved the Company's public statements during the Class Period:

Wahid Nawabi served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at all relevant times. Nawabi personally characterized the SCAR program as "a $1 billion franchise" and a "tremendous growth opportunity" at multiple investor events and earnings calls, according to the complaint.

served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at all relevant times. Nawabi personally characterized the SCAR program as "a $1 billion franchise" and a "tremendous growth opportunity" at multiple investor events and earnings calls, according to the complaint. Kevin P. McDonnell served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times. McDonnell allegedly touted BADGER contract awards as "significant" and projected improving gross margins tied to the SCAR program's production ramp.

served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times. McDonnell allegedly touted BADGER contract awards as "significant" and projected improving gross margins tied to the SCAR program's production ramp. Mary Clum served as President of AeroVironment's Space, Cyber & Directed Energy business segment from October 2025. Clum allegedly told investors the Company was "ready to scale" and "ready to build more" BADGER systems, claiming the customer was "asking for more."





Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who control a company that has violated the securities laws. The complaint asserts that each Individual Defendant possessed the power and authority to control the contents of AeroVironment's SEC filings, press releases, and investor communications. The pleading further alleges that each defendant was provided with copies of public filings prior to issuance and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or to cause them to be corrected.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Defendants allegedly certified the accuracy and completeness of AeroVironment's SEC filings during the Class Period, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The complaint contends these certifications were made while the defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that:

The U.S. Space Force was reassessing its single-vendor acquisition strategy for SCAR

AeroVironment's characterization of SCAR as a locked-in growth driver was materially misleading

The Company's revenue guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion was built on contract revenue at serious risk

AeroVironment's $4.1 billion BlueHalo acquisition valuation depended on SCAR program assumptions that were deteriorating

Scienter Allegations

The lawsuit charges that Nawabi and McDonnell together sold approximately 49,199 shares of AeroVironment stock for over $7.8 million in proceeds during the Class Period. Nawabi sold 22,669 shares for over $5.69 million, and McDonnell sold 26,530 shares for over $1.89 million. Clum allegedly maintained close, "shoulder-to-shoulder" communication with the U.S. Space Force customer, which the complaint contends gave her direct knowledge of the shifting acquisition strategy.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley while allegedly aware that a $1.7 billion contract is at risk of termination, the accountability framework of Section 20(a) serves to protect investors who relied on those representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the AVAV lawsuit? A: The complaint names AeroVironment, Inc. and three individual defendants: CEO and Chairman Wahid Nawabi, CFO Kevin P. McDonnell, and Space segment President Mary Clum, all of whom allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley during the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVAV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AeroVironment made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability and growth prospects of the $1.7 billion SCAR contract, including characterizing it as a "$1 billion franchise" and "tremendous growth opportunity" while the U.S. Space Force was reassessing its single-vendor acquisition strategy. When the true state was revealed through a stop work order, contract termination, and $151.3 million goodwill impairment, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171