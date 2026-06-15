CALX Shareholder Alert: July 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Calix, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 28, 2026, Calix told the market it had achieved a non-GAAP gross margin record of 58%. On April 21, 2026, the Company admitted that record was sustained by "advanced purchasing" of memory components that had "run its course." Investors lost $6.93 per share in a single session.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Calix, Inc.'s (NYSE: CALX) promises and its actual results. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CALX shares fell 13.98% on April 22, 2026, closing at $42.65 after trading as high as $55.61 during the Class Period. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

The Promise

In its January 28, 2026 press release, Calix celebrated what it called a landmark achievement. The Company announced record quarterly revenue of $272 million, annual revenue of $1 billion representing 20% year-over-year growth, and its eighth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP gross margin improvement, reaching 58%. The lawsuit contends these statements created an unrealistically positive assessment of Calix's margin trajectory and failed to reveal the temporary nature of the cost advantage driving those results.

The Reality

Three months later, on April 21, 2026, Calix reported Q1 2026 non-GAAP gross margin of 57.2%, an 80 basis point sequential decline. More significantly, the Company guided Q2 2026 margins to 55.8% at the midpoint, a further 140 basis point drop. For the full year, management projected non-GAAP gross margin would decline between 50 and 150 basis points. The catalyst: the pre-purchased supply of lower-cost memory components had been exhausted.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Promised margin trajectory: Eight consecutive quarters of improvement, culminating in a 58% non-GAAP gross margin record

Eight consecutive quarters of improvement, culminating in a 58% non-GAAP gross margin record Q1 2026 actual margin: 57.2%, an 80 basis point sequential reversal of the improvement streak

57.2%, an 80 basis point sequential reversal of the improvement streak Q2 2026 guidance: 55.8% at midpoint, representing a 220 basis point decline from the celebrated 58% record

55.8% at midpoint, representing a 220 basis point decline from the celebrated 58% record Full-year outlook: Management projected a 50 to 150 basis point annual margin decline

Management projected a 50 to 150 basis point annual margin decline What was concealed: The 58% record was allegedly sustained by a finite stockpile of pre-purchased memory components bought at below-market prices

The 58% record was allegedly sustained by a finite stockpile of pre-purchased memory components bought at below-market prices Stock impact: CALX shares dropped $6.93 per share (13.98%) in a single trading session on unusually heavy volume





What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

As detailed in the action, the gap between Calix's January promise and its April reality was not the result of an unforeseeable market shift. The complaint charges that defendants knew the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling throughout the Class Period, that the Company was already experiencing negative margin pressure from rising market prices for memory, and that the celebrated 58% record lacked a reasonable basis as a benchmark for future performance.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint raises serious questions about whether Calix's record margin announcements omitted material information about the temporary cost advantage sustaining them." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the CALX recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CALX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Calix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its gross margin trajectory and the sustainability of its 58% non-GAAP gross margin record during the Class Period. Specifically, the lawsuit contends the Company failed to disclose that record margins were temporarily sustained by a dwindling supply of pre-purchased memory components bought at below-market prices. When the true state was revealed on April 21, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did CALX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.98%, a decline of $6.93 per share, after the Company disclosed that its advanced purchasing supply had been exhausted and guided Q2 2026 gross margins down 140 basis points. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do CALX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171