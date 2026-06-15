ERAS Shareholder Alert: Erasca, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased ERAS stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026

Lost money on your Erasca investment

Acquired shares in or traceable to the Company's January 2026 offering conducted pursuant to a Form S-3 shelf registration statement





Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Erasca shares collapsed 53.9%, losing $11.59 per share, after the Company disclosed patent infringement allegations from Revolution Medicines and admitted its preclinical comparisons were "inherently limited" cross-study analyses. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 10, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

On January 23, 2026, Erasca closed a common stock offering pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which had been declared effective by the SEC on August 22, 2025. The offering generated gross proceeds of approximately $258.8 million. As pleaded, the registration statement and related offering materials incorporated by reference the Company's public filings and statements touting ERAS-0015's preclinical superiority over RevMed's RMC-6236, including claims of 8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A and comparable antitumor activity at one-tenth the dose.

The action contends these incorporated statements were materially false and misleading because the comparisons to RMC-6236 were improper, placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections, and were based on limited cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

That ERAS-0015 had "no patentability roadblocks identified to date" when the drug allegedly infringed U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 held by RevMed

That preclinical comparisons to RMC-6236 reflected genuine head-to-head superiority when they were based on cross-study analyses that Erasca later admitted were "inherently limited"

That the Company's intellectual property position supported exclusivity through 2043 without disclosing the risk of trade secret misappropriation claims

That safety and tolerability results showed "no dose-limiting toxicities" without disclosing the death of a patient whose Grade 3 TRAE of pneumonitis progressed to Grade 5 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial

That Erasca had a reasonable basis for characterizing ERAS-0015 as "potential best-in-class" when the underlying comparative data was allegedly flawed





Alleged Offering Proceeds and Defendant Motivation

The complaint asserts that the $258.8 million offering closed just days after the January 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where management again presented the allegedly misleading RMC-6236 comparisons. The timing of this capital raise in relation to the alleged misstatements supports a strong inference that defendants were motivated to maintain artificially inflated stock prices to maximize offering proceeds. Investors who acquired shares in or traceable to this offering purchased at prices that allegedly did not reflect known patent and safety risks.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When companies raise hundreds of millions of dollars from investors, the accuracy of the statements incorporated into offering documents is of paramount importance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ERAS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ERAS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. This includes investors who acquired shares in or traceable to the January 2026 offering. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ERAS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Erasca made materially false or misleading statements regarding ERAS-0015's preclinical superiority over RevMed's RMC-6236, including claims about binding affinity, dosing advantages, and intellectual property strength. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the ERAS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171