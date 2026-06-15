GPK UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Graphic Packaging Holding Company Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. Submit your information to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares collapsed from $25.31 before the first corrective disclosure to $12.42 by February 3, 2026, a cumulative loss exceeding 50%. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action alleges that Graphic Packaging's leadership possessed internal information about deteriorating demand, ballooning inventory levels, and rising input costs throughout the Class Period, yet continued issuing optimistic public statements and financial guidance that concealed the true state of affairs.

As early as the February 2025 earnings call, analysts flagged that inventory days had "jumped up since 2018" and "kicked up" further in recent years. Rather than acknowledging the growing problem, management characterized elevated inventory as intentional preparation for a new mill startup, promising investors it would "wash through pretty quickly." The lawsuit maintains this characterization obscured systemic inventory mismanagement that would ultimately require emergency production curtailments costing tens of millions.

The Red Flags That Emerged

By Q1 2025, revenue had already declined 6.2% year-over-year and EPS missed consensus by $0.07, yet management continued to assert the business model was "strong and steady"

Analysts specifically questioned whether inventory levels were balanced; management responded that demand was "strong" and they had received "no indications" it would decline

The CFO's resignation was announced in October 2025 (effective November 7, 2025), just weeks before further negative disclosures about accelerated inventory reduction and additional production curtailments

Management sold approximately $8.8 million in personal GPK stock during the Class Period while allegedly aware of the concealed operational deterioration

FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut from $1.68B-$1.78B to $1.38B-$1.43B across successive revisions, a reduction of approximately $325 million at the midpoint

The CEO's departure was announced simultaneously with the December 2025 guidance cut, and his successor immediately launched a "comprehensive review" of the company's operations and footprint

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint chronicles a pattern: each quarter, management publicly minimized known problems while privately the operational situation worsened. On the May 2025 call, the action claims, executives stated they would "aggressively match supply and demand" and "run to demand." By July, management asserted "demand is strong" and volumes were "quite good." Yet by December, the Company was forced to accelerate inventory reduction plans originally scheduled for 2026, acknowledging $30 million in combined production curtailment costs.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

What Investors Were Not Told

The February 2026 disclosure confirmed the full scope of what the action contends was long concealed: a $130 million negative EBITDA impact from inventory actions, a $100 million incentive compensation accrual, and a new CEO compelled to undertake a top-to-bottom operational review. Investors who purchased GPK securities at prices allegedly inflated by management's concealment were left holding shares worth a fraction of their purchase price.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: When did Graphic Packaging allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures causing significant stock declines on May 1, 2025, December 9, 2025, and February 3, 2026.

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: Shares fell from $25.31 before the first corrective disclosure to $12.42 by February 3, 2026. The immediate response to the corrective disclosures listed in the complaint triggered declines of $3.95 (15.57%), $1.35 (8.66%), and $2.36 (15.97%), respectively. Investors who purchased during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171