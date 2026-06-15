PHR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Phreesia, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Phreesia securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Phreesia's stock plunged 27%, losing $3.03 per share, after the Company slashed its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook from $545-$559 million down to $510-$520 million on March 30, 2026. Investors have until July 13, 2026, to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Pharmaceutical Commitment Acceleration and Reversal

A SaaS-based healthcare software platform cannot sustain double-digit revenue growth when its highest-growth segment depends on discretionary pharmaceutical marketing dollars that clients can reduce at any time. The lawsuit contends that Phreesia's Network Solutions business, which delivered 25% year-over-year growth during fiscal 2026, relied heavily on pharmaceutical manufacturers committing marketing spend across thousands of campaign streams paced throughout each fiscal year. The action claims that while management repeatedly assured investors that visibility into these commitments was stable, pharmaceutical clients were in fact pulling back, committing fewer dollars due to brand-specific dynamics and regulatory changes.

Pharmaceutical Marketing Management and Client Spend Dynamics

The complaint recounts that Phreesia's Network Solutions model depended on life sciences clients who would "titrate up" campaign spending as dollars became available throughout the year. Management characterized Phreesia as "more often than not the platform that is the receiver of dollars throughout the year" due to strong ROI and growing scale. The action alleges this characterization obscured a deteriorating reality: certain pharmaceutical manufacturers were committing lower spend levels for the second half of fiscal 2027 than anticipated, a trend management allegedly had visibility into well before disclosing it to shareholders.

Alleged Pharmaceutical Commitment Impact by the Numbers

As detailed in the action, key metrics illustrate the scope of the alleged operational deterioration:

Original fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $545-$559 million was cut by approximately $35-$39 million at the midpoint, representing a 6-7% reduction

Network Solutions was expected to be the fastest-growing segment in fiscal 2027, yet the corrective disclosure attributed the entire shortfall to weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments

Management stated as late as December 8, 2025, that visibility was "in a similar situation" to the prior year, yet within approximately four months reversed course citing "worsening visibility"

The $24 billion total addressable market expansion announced in September 2025, driven partly by Network Solutions growth opportunities, was called into question by the spending pullback

AccessOne's expected 6.5% contribution to fiscal 2027 revenue could not offset the pharmaceutical commitment shortfall

Clients were described as committing fewer dollars due to "brand-specific dynamics including the impact of regulatory" changes, factors the filing states management should have disclosed earlier

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the durability of Phreesia's pharmaceutical marketing revenue when management repeatedly characterized visibility as consistent with prior years," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get more information about this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PHR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PHR stock or securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27%, a decline of $3.03 per share, after Phreesia disclosed significantly reduced revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027 on March 30, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PHR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Phreesia made materially false or misleading statements regarding the visibility and durability of pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.