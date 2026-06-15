POET Shareholder Alert: June 29, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in POET Technologies Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2026. April 14, 2026. April 21, 2026. April 27, 2026. Between these four dates, POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) shareholders watched the stock rapidly climb before abruptly falling >47%. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers between April 1, 2026 and April 26, 2026. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares collapsed 47.3% on the final day of the Class Period after the Company disclosed that Marvell Semiconductor Inc. cancelled all Celestial AI purchase orders. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 29, 2026.

March 31, 2026: The Annual Report and the PFIC Admission

After the market closed, POET filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC. Buried in the risk factors was a critical admission: the Company believed it "may be treated as a PFIC" for the preceding taxable year. The filing carried SOX certifications signed by the CEO and the CFO attesting to accuracy. The lawsuit contends this disclosure materially understated the severity of PFIC classification for U.S. holders.

April 14, 2026: The Wolfpack Report and First Stock Decline

Wolfpack Research published a report calling POET "an obvious stock promote" and detailing how PFIC status would impose severe tax consequences on U.S. shareholders. POET stock fell $0.59, or 8.08%, closing at $6.71. The securities action alleges the Company's prior risk disclosure had failed to warn investors that PFIC classification would materially reduce demand for the stock.

April 21, 2026: The Stocktwits Interview and Alleged NDA Breach

The Company's executive vice president and chief financial officer appeared on a Stocktwits interview on YouTube. During the broadcast, as claimed in the complaint, he publicly identified business relationships and disclosed purchase order and shipping details. The action contends these statements violated confidentiality obligations with Marvell Semiconductor, setting in motion the cancellation that would devastate the stock days later.

April 27, 2026: Cancellation and the 47.3% Crash

Before the market opened at 8:58 AM ET, POET announced that Marvell had cancelled all purchase orders from Celestial AI, citing the Company's breach of confidentiality obligations. Shares plunged from $15.10 to close at $7.95, a single-day loss of $7.15 per share.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

March 31, 2026: 20-F filed with PFIC risk factor that allegedly understated the likelihood and consequences of PFIC classification for U.S. investors

20-F filed with PFIC risk factor that allegedly understated the likelihood and consequences of PFIC classification for U.S. investors April 14, 2026: Wolfpack report exposed PFIC implications; stock fell 8.08% as the market began to reprice the tax risk

Wolfpack report exposed PFIC implications; stock fell 8.08% as the market began to reprice the tax risk April 15, 2026: POET confirmed PFIC status and announced intent to redomicile to the U.S., effectively validating the short seller's core thesis

POET confirmed PFIC status and announced intent to redomicile to the U.S., effectively validating the short seller's core thesis April 21, 2026: Public interview allegedly breached NDA by disclosing confidential Marvell/Celestial AI purchase order and shipping information

Public interview allegedly breached NDA by disclosing confidential Marvell/Celestial AI purchase order and shipping information April 27, 2026: Marvell cancelled all Celestial AI purchase orders; stock crashed 47.3% in a single session



Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of events in this case raises important questions about whether shareholders received critical information when it should have been disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by June 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the POET Lawsuit

Q: When did POET Technologies allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 1, 2026 to April 27, 2026. The alleged misconduct was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures culminating in the April 27 announcement of purchase order cancellations, which caused a 47.3% stock decline.

Q: How much did POET stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 47.3%, a decline of $7.15 per share, after the Company disclosed that Marvell Semiconductor cancelled all Celestial AI purchase orders due to an alleged breach of confidentiality obligations.

Q: What do POET investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my POET shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.