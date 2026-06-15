VRRM Shareholder Alert: Verra Mobility Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

VRRM shares lost $9.23 per share overnight, a 71% collapse, after the Company disclosed that its largest commercial customer had terminated its contract. The Court has set August 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Management Allegedly Dismissed the In-Sourcing Threat

Throughout the Class Period, the lawsuit asserts, management repeatedly told investors that rental car companies lacked the capability to bring tolling operations in-house. At an investor conference on March 3, 2026, management stated that in-sourcing was not "much of an issue" because "what we do is very complex" and tolling requires relationships with "54 different toll authorities that all have different types of standards." At a separate conference on March 17, 2026, the Company emphasized its deep integration with customer operating systems and over a decade of embedded relationships, as alleged in the action.

These assurances painted a picture of a business insulated from competitive displacement. The action claims these statements were materially misleading because the Company's largest customer was actively evaluating alternatives that would make Verra's services unnecessary.

The Alleged Competitive Moat That Did Not Hold

The securities action details a pattern of representations designed to convince investors that switching costs and operational complexity created a durable barrier:

Management described tolling as "highly complex" with 54 separate toll authority relationships requiring individual account setup

The Company claimed deep, real-time integration with customer operating systems spanning more than 10 years

Management characterized its track record of customer retention as "pretty impeccable"

At the JPMorgan Industrials Conference, the Company stated it served customers "at their highest point of need" every day

The 10-K filing highlighted "long-standing relationships" with the three largest U.S. rental car agencies as a core competitive asset



Despite these representations, Avis Budget Group delivered a termination notice effective September 2026, demonstrating that the alleged competitive barriers were insufficient to prevent customer departure.

Why In-Sourcing Risk Allegedly Matters to Investors

The complaint contends that management's dismissal of competitive threats was not merely optimistic but materially misleading. If the Company's largest customer, representing over 10% of total revenue, could terminate the relationship and pursue alternatives, the competitive moat that justified the Company's valuation was fundamentally weaker than represented. The revised 2026 guidance cut approximately $35 million in revenue at the midpoint and reduced Adjusted EBITDA expectations by $27.5 million, quantifying the alleged gap between management's assurances and operational reality.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company repeatedly assures the market that competitive threats are minimal while its largest customer is actively exploring alternatives, shareholders are deprived of information essential to making informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VRRM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the VRRM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VRRM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability of its customer relationships, the strength of its competitive position against in-sourcing, and the reliability of its 2026 financial outlook. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.