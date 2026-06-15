Rapid7 Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, announced that the company granted an inducement award comprised of 525,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) on June 15, 2026, to Dejan Deklich, the Company’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, under Rapid7’s 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Equity Plan”) pursuant to the Equity Plan’s inducement award share pool.

The RSUs vest over a three-year period with one-third (1/3) of the RSUs vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining two-thirds (2/3) of the RSUs vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter through the third anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to Mr. Deklich’s continued employment through each applicable vesting date.

The RSUs were unanimously approved by Rapid7’s Compensation Committee, which is independent within the meaning of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2), in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement for Mr. Deklich to commence employment with Rapid7.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

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