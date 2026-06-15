TON Strategy Company Highlights Toncoin Rebrand to Gram as TON Ecosystem Advances Telegram-Native Currency Identity

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (“TON Strategy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, today highlighted the TON community’s rebrand of Toncoin, the native currency of The Open Network, to “Gram.”

The rebrand follows a community governance vote that concluded on June 8, 2026, with public reports indicating that 81.22% of participating voting power supported the proposal. Following the scheduled implementation of the change today, Gram is intended to provide a simpler, more unified identity for the network’s native asset while leaving the underlying blockchain, token balances, addresses, smart contracts, staking positions, and user holdings unchanged.

The rebrand changes the native asset ticker from $TON to $GRAM, while the underlying blockchain and network name remain TON. No token swap, migration, bridge, claim or conversion is required in connection with the rebrand. TON Strategy’s Nasdaq ticker, TONX, is unchanged.

“The move from Toncoin to Gram is an important identity milestone for the TON ecosystem,” said Kevin Wilson, CEO of TON Strategy Company. “By adopting Gram, the token name associated with Telegram’s original TON vision, the ecosystem is moving toward a more intuitive currency identity as Telegram has recently shown a more direct and active role in TON’s technical roadmap as the largest validator in the network. As TON continues to develop around Telegram-native use cases, including wallets, payments, high-volume consumer applications and emerging agentic AI use cases, we believe the Gram identity can help make the network easier for users to understand.”

The Gram rebrand follows a series of recent TON ecosystem developments focused on improving the network’s usability, performance and developer experience. Recent network upgrades have improved speed, transaction efficiency, validation performance and developer tooling, while the Gram identity gives TON’s native currency a more recognizable name as the ecosystem continues to mature.

TON Strategy remains focused on accumulating, staking and supporting Gram, formerly known as Toncoin, as part of its long-term digital asset treasury strategy. As a significant holder and validator within the TON ecosystem, the Company continues to evaluate ecosystem developments based on their potential to support long-term utility, adoption and network activity.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Gram, formerly known as Toncoin – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its Gram holdings, stake Gram, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefits, utility, growth, adoption and development of the TON blockchain and Gram ecosystem; the timing, implementation and impact of the Toncoin-to-Gram rebrand. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Gram, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (“TON”) blockchain and our dependence on TON and Gram as a result of this strategy; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Gram, and our Gram holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape and as it relates to TON and Gram and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Gram; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to develop existing services or acceptable new services that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to successfully launch new product platforms, including MARKET.live, the rate of adoption of these platforms and the revenue generated from these platforms; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Gram; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our Investor Relations page on our website at www.tonstrat.com/shareholders .

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.