Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Executive Committee.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Executive Committee.
Attachment
ZUG, Switzerland, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to...Read More
ZUG, Switzerland, June 11, 2026 – Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant...Read More