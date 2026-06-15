Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Advances Semiconductor and High-Purity Process Safety with VMB Gas Cabinet, Gas Changeover Manifold, and Bulk Chemical Delivery System Solutions

Shenzhen, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of ultra-high purity fluid control and gas delivery solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its advanced product portfolio, including the VMB Gas Cabinet, Gas Changeover Manifold, and bulk chemical delivery system (CDS) technologies designed for semiconductor, photovoltaic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and advanced manufacturing industries.





As global demand for high-purity gas and chemical handling systems continues to grow, manufacturers require reliable infrastructure capable of delivering maximum safety, contamination control, and uninterrupted process performance. Shenzhen Jewellok's integrated solutions address these critical challenges through intelligent engineering, automation, and strict compliance with industry requirements. Jewellok's gas handling and distribution technologies are widely utilized across semiconductor fabrication facilities, laboratories, cleanrooms, and industrial production environments.

The company's flagship VMB Gas Cabinet solutions are engineered to provide secure storage, monitoring, and distribution of specialty gases used in semiconductor manufacturing and other high-purity applications. Featuring advanced safety mechanisms, automated purging capabilities, explosion-resistant designs, and high-purity gas delivery architecture, the systems help ensure operator safety while maintaining process integrity. The VMB platform supports a variety of specialty gases commonly used in deposition, etching, and precision manufacturing processes.

Complementing the VMB product line, Shenzhen Jewellok's Gas Changeover Manifold systems are designed to provide continuous and uninterrupted gas supply by automatically switching between gas sources when cylinder pressure reaches predetermined thresholds. Available in both semi-automatic and fully automatic configurations, the systems reduce downtime, minimize operator intervention, and enhance operational efficiency for critical manufacturing environments. The manifolds are manufactured using high-purity stainless steel construction and precision diaphragm valve technology to ensure leak-tight performance and contamination-free gas delivery.

In addition to gas management technologies, Jewellok offers a comprehensive bulk chemical delivery system (CDS) portfolio designed to safely transport, store, and distribute process chemicals used in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. These systems incorporate advanced monitoring, automation, and control capabilities that help facilities improve production consistency, reduce chemical waste, and maintain strict environmental and safety standards. By integrating gas and chemical delivery infrastructure into a unified process ecosystem, manufacturers can achieve greater operational reliability and process control.

"Modern semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing environments require precision, safety, and continuous operation," said James Yuan of Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. "Our VMB Gas Cabinet, Gas Changeover Manifold, and bulk chemical delivery system solutions are designed to help customers achieve the highest standards of purity, reliability, and efficiency while supporting the industry's evolving technological requirements."

With years of experience in ultra-high purity gas and chemical handling systems, Jewellok continues to support customers worldwide through customized engineering solutions, technical expertise, and comprehensive product offerings tailored to demanding industrial applications.

For more information about Jewellok's VMB Gas Cabinet, Gas Changeover Manifold, and bulk chemical delivery system solutions, please visit the company's website.

About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacture of ultra-high purity gas delivery systems, gas cabinets, gas changeover manifolds, chemical delivery systems, pressure regulators, diaphragm valves, fittings, and fluid control solutions. The company's products serve semiconductor, photovoltaic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and industrial manufacturing sectors worldwide, helping customers achieve safe, reliable, and contamination-free process operations.

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