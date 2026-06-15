Phil McCabe Becomes First to Close on Private Residence at Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort

NAPLES, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples entrepreneur, developer, and hotelier Phil McCabe has become the first individual to close on a private residence at the newly reimagined Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort. McCabe initially placed his deposit on January 31, 2021, and officially closed on May 5, 2026, with the purchase price exceeding $20 million, according to MLS statistics.

This milestone acquisition underscores McCabe’s confidence in and commitment to the Naples community, where he has played a transformative role for decades. A longtime visionary behind the revitalization of Fifth Avenue South, McCabe sold his final remaining property there in September 2025, marking the close of a significant chapter in his career.

Over the years, McCabe developed and owned numerous landmark properties, including the iconic Inn on Fifth, which he built and operated for more than 25 years, as well as the Club Level Suites at Inn on Fifth redevelopment across the street. His portfolio also included the Inn of Naples and the boutique luxury mixed-use Residences at 5th & 5th, a cornerstone of downtown’s evolution.

From humble beginnings in a blue-collar Boston neighborhood, McCabe launched his career at age 27 by investing $25,000 into a bankrupt Maine hotel, transforming it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. Today, he is the largest property owner in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Looking ahead, McCabe is partnering with his sons, Philip and Joseph McCabe, to develop The Carnelian, a 70-suite luxury hotel and private members club in the heart of Naples at 5400 Trail Boulevard, along with Sterling’s Club, both slated for completion in 2027.

About the Naples Beach Club

Located at 801 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort is a landmark 125-acre coastal redevelopment of the former Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, originally established by the Watkins family in 1946. Opened on November 17, 2025, the property blends historic charm with contemporary coastal design and world-class luxury.

The resort features a 216 room Four Seasons hotel, alongside an exclusive collection of 153 private residences, including 58 beachfront and 95 golf course facing homes. Residents enjoy access to an array of elevated amenities, including a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, multiple Gulf-view pools, a two-level luxury spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The community also offers a private residents’ club with beachside and poolside dining, a tennis center with six Har-Tru courts, and gathering spaces designed for both relaxation and social connection. Market Square serves as a vibrant destination featuring a boutique market, bar and grill, casual dining options, a game room, bowling alley, private screening room, and a dedicated kids club, creating a true coastal village experience.

Naples Beach Club represents one of Southwest Florida’s most significant luxury developments, seamlessly combining timeless elegance, modern amenities, and an unparalleled beachfront lifestyle.

“Naples has always held a special place in my life, both personally and professionally. To be part of the next chapter at the Naples Beach Club is incredibly meaningful to me. This property represents everything I value: history, quality, and a deep connection to the coastal lifestyle. I’m proud to be the first to close and excited to enjoy this extraordinary community with my family for years to come,” McCabe said.

About Gulf Coast International Properties®

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.