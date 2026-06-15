Star Tribune Names Arvig a Top 200 Workplace in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has been named one of Minnesota’s Top 200 Workplaces by the Minnesota Star Tribune, marking the fifth consecutive year the employee-owned broadband and technology provider has earned the distinction.

The Top Workplaces list includes 200 large, mid-sized and small companies in Minnesota from various industries. Arvig is one of just 65 Minnesota employers with 500 or more employees recognized in this year’s rankings.

This is the fifth straight year Arvig has been named a Top Workplace. Across Minnesota, more than 390 companies were surveyed.

The rankings are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential poll measures the employee experience, assessing metrics such as leadership, communication, alignment and values, employee engagement, growth opportunities, respect and appreciation, and workplace culture.

“Being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for a fifth consecutive year reflects the culture our employee-owners have built together,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from employee feedback. We’re proud of the workplace we’ve created and grateful for the dedication our teams bring to serving our customers and communities every day.”



The complete list of Top Workplaces can be viewed at www.startribune.com/top-workplaces-list-star-tribune-energage-minnesota/601558248 and in the June 14 edition of the Star Tribune.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, telephone, and mobile services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions, including fiber, wholesale services, business phone systems, business IT, construction, security, and more. For more information, visit arvig.com .



Media Contact:

Rachel Laudenbach, Communications

Arvig | 150 Second Street SW

218.346.8653 | Rachel.Laudenbach@arvig.com