PN Smart Energy Limited Announces Official Name Change to Reaffirm Its IPP Strategy

NINGBO, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PN Smart Energy Limited (“PN Smart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PN), a global independent power provider (IPP) focused on the development of clean power stations, critical energy materials, and intelligent energy infrastructure, today announced its official name change of Skycorp Solar Group Limited to PN Smart Energy Limited effective June 12, 2026.

The name change has been approved by the Company‘s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 10, 2026, and became legally effective upon the Company’s receipt of the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name from the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands on June 12, 2026.

Weiqi Huang, Chief Executive Officer of PN Smart Energy Limited, commented: “Over the past fifteen years, we established Skycorp Solar as a leading global photovoltaic cable platform. Today, we announce our strategic evolution to PN Smart Energy. Inspired by our Nasdaq ticker, ‘PN’ signifies ‘Power’ and ‘New’—representing our focus on new energy, new assets, and new value creation. This reflects our corporate direction in a transformed market where the AI economy is driving unprecedented electricity demand.”

“With data center power consumption projected to boom in the coming years, utility-scale clean energy is transitioning from a climate initiative to critical infrastructure for global growth. To address this demand, we are evaluating and pursuing opportunities to develop and acquire solar, wind and other clean energy assets across China, Southeast Asia, and the United States. We intend to pursue long-term power purchase agreements where appropriate, with the goal of generating stable cash flows and long-term shareholder value. Furthermore, we are exploring opportunities in critical energy materials, including copper, which plays an important role in global power transmission.”

“This reflects our long-term vision of building an integrated energy value chain, from critical energy materials such as copper, to power transmission products, to clean energy generation assets.”

About PN Smart Energy Limited

PN Smart Energy Limited (Nasdaq: PN) is a global independent power provider (IPP) focused on the development of clean power stations, critical energy materials, and intelligent energy infrastructure. Through its PNTECH brand, the Company also manufactures photovoltaic cables and connectors, serving customers across 140 countries and regions. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.pnrenewables.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

PN Smart Energy Limited

Cathy Li

Investor Relations

Email: pr@pnrenewables.com

Tel: +86 185 0252 9641 (CN)

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang

Partner

Email: ckang@wfsir.com

Tel: +86 138 1185 7742 (CN)