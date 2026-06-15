Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.93 Billion by 2035 at a 11.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT)

Austin, TX, USA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Ingredient Type (Emollients & Moisturizers, Plant-Derived Oils & Butters, Bio-Based Squalane, Fermentation-Derived Emollients, Natural Waxes, Surfactants, Sugar-Based Surfactants (APG, SPE), Amino Acid-Based Surfactants, Fatty Acid-Derived Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Lecithin & Phospholipids, Sucrose Esters, Plant Sterol Esters, Preservatives, Fermentation-Derived Preservatives, Natural Antimicrobial Extracts, Organic Acid-Based Systems, Active Ingredients, Botanical Extracts & Phytoactives, Fermentation-Derived Bioactives, Marine-Derived Actives, Upcycled & Circular Actives, Colorants & Pigments, Plant-Derived Colorants, Fermentation-Derived Pigments, Mineral Colorants, Other Ingredient Types), By Source (Plant-Derived, Seed & Fruit Oils, Root & Bark Extracts, Leaf & Flower Extracts, Upcycled Agricultural Byproducts, Algae & Marine-Derived, Microalgae, Macroalgae & Seaweed, Marine Biotechnology Derivatives, Fermentation-Derived, Bacterial Fermentation, Yeast Fermentation, Fungal Fermentation, Other Sources), By Application (Skin Care, Facial Moisturizers & Serums, Anti-Aging & Treatment, Sun Care, Body Care, Hair Care, Shampoos & Conditioners, Scalp Treatments, Styling Products, Color Cosmetics, Foundation & Complexion, Lip Products, Eye Cosmetics, Fragrances, Oral Care, Other Applications), By End Use (Mass Market, Premium & Prestige, Professional, Other End Uses), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 5.84 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 6.62 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 18.93 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Bio-based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Revenue and Trends

The global market for bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients includes active compounds, emollients, surfactants, preservatives, thickeners, and plant oils, such as squalane, bio-fermented hyaluronic acid, algal extracts, essential oils, bio-based glycerin, and other renewable ingredients used in skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, and toiletries. The global market for bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients is growing quickly because more people want clean, natural, and sustainable beauty products, there is more demand for clear and ethical sourcing, there are stricter rules about synthetic chemicals, the clean beauty movement is growing, and fermentation and green chemistry technologies are getting better all over the world.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

The growing interest in sustainable and biodegradable materials which can be employed without damaging either humans or the planet, has resulted in an increased adoption of the latter. The reasons behind this trend include the desire among Millennials and members of Generation Z to purchase environmentally friendly products, commitment to sustainability shown by manufacturers, and prohibitions related to the use of microplastics and controversial synthetic materials. Industry reports indicate that the increasing popularity of the “clean beauty” trend, combined with greater consumer awareness of the significance of ingredient transparency, contributes to this tendency. Concerns over health and wellness as well as environmental pollution result in cosmetic companies exploring new bio-based options, which can be easily traced, are effective, and allow for claims about natural products.

Modern technological breakthroughs enable using high-purity bio-fermented actives, compounds derived from plant cell cultures, upcycled ingredients obtained through agricultural residue, and advanced encapsulation technologies that improve stability, efficacy, and consumer experience. Additional trends driving the development of bio-based solutions in the cosmetics industry involve the growing importance of vegan, cruelty-free and carbon-neutral formulations, scalable methods of bio-production, government initiatives, and various certifications provided by industry leaders (COSMOS, ECOCERT).

(A free sample of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

In 2025, the market for emollients and oils was dominated by plant-derived emollients and oils, such as squalane, jojoba oil, argan oil, and many more. Such demand can be explained by the need for plant-based components to achieve an exquisite feel, moisturizing properties, and compatibility with skin when formulating moisturizers, serums, and lip care products, thus ensuring compliance with clean beauty principles. The segment has experienced strong growth in terms of the supply of bio-fermented and upcycled emollients that feature a superior sensory profile and green credentials (which formulators and brands regard as key to creating efficient natural formulas that consumers will love).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales from ingredient suppliers have the largest market share because they are the main way to get bulk supplies of bio-based ingredients, make cosmetics with those materials, get the necessary regulatory documentation, and develop custom formulations. Direct channels provide cosmetic brands, contract manufacturers, and personal care companies with advanced expertise on natural ingredients, testing of product stability, and certification services. This is why businesses manufacturing high-quality and consumer-friendly products should prefer these channels.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market forward?

What are the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights:

Europe has taken the lead in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredient market due to high consumer interest in natural and organic beauty products, favorable regulatory requirements for the use of safe ingredients, cutting-edge green chemistry research, and the presence of leading clean beauty companies. The region enjoys many COSMOS/ECOCERT certificates, widespread awareness regarding sustainability issues, and an early adoption of bio-based actives, thus promoting innovations and driving the market forward.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the fastest-growing market for bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients. This is because more middle-class people are spending money on high-end beauty products, more people are becoming aware of natural ingredients, the K-beauty and C-beauty markets are growing, and more bio-based actives are being made locally. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are using more sustainable ingredients. The increase is because of government green initiatives and the rise of e-commerce beauty sales. Urbanization, clean beauty trends driven by influencers, and a focus on natural health are all helping the market grow even faster in the Asia Pacific region.

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Browse the full “Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Ingredient Type (Emollients & Moisturizers, Plant-Derived Oils & Butters, Bio-Based Squalane, Fermentation-Derived Emollients, Natural Waxes, Surfactants, Sugar-Based Surfactants (APG, SPE), Amino Acid-Based Surfactants, Fatty Acid-Derived Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Lecithin & Phospholipids, Sucrose Esters, Plant Sterol Esters, Preservatives, Fermentation-Derived Preservatives, Natural Antimicrobial Extracts, Organic Acid-Based Systems, Active Ingredients, Botanical Extracts & Phytoactives, Fermentation-Derived Bioactives, Marine-Derived Actives, Upcycled & Circular Actives, Colorants & Pigments, Plant-Derived Colorants, Fermentation-Derived Pigments, Mineral Colorants, Other Ingredient Types), By Source (Plant-Derived, Seed & Fruit Oils, Root & Bark Extracts, Leaf & Flower Extracts, Upcycled Agricultural Byproducts, Algae & Marine-Derived, Microalgae, Macroalgae & Seaweed, Marine Biotechnology Derivatives, Fermentation-Derived, Bacterial Fermentation, Yeast Fermentation, Fungal Fermentation, Other Sources), By Application (Skin Care, Facial Moisturizers & Serums, Anti-Aging & Treatment, Sun Care, Body Care, Hair Care, Shampoos & Conditioners, Scalp Treatments, Styling Products, Color Cosmetics, Foundation & Complexion, Lip Products, Eye Cosmetics, Fragrances, Oral Care, Other Applications), By End Use (Mass Market, Premium & Prestige, Professional, Other End Uses), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bio-based-cosmetics-and-personal-care-ingredients-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 6.62 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 18.93 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Ingredient Type, Source, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025: Givaudan also launched several lines of sustainable bio-squalane and botanical extracts to meet the growing demand for clean beauty ingredients that are easy to trace and work well.

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List of the prominent players in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market:

Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA (dsm-firmenich)

Symrise AG

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Elementis plc

Innospec Inc.

Others

The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

By Ingredient Type

Emollients & Moisturizers Plant-Derived Oils & Butters Bio-Based Squalane Fermentation-Derived Emollients Natural Waxes

Surfactants Sugar-Based Surfactants (APG, SPE) Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Fatty Acid-Derived Surfactants

Emulsifiers Lecithin & Phospholipids Sucrose Esters Plant Sterol Esters

Preservatives Fermentation-Derived Preservatives Natural Antimicrobial Extracts Organic Acid-Based Systems

Active Ingredients Botanical Extracts & Phytoactives Fermentation-Derived Bioactives Marine-Derived Actives Upcycled & Circular Actives

Colorants & Pigments Plant-Derived Colorants Fermentation-Derived Pigments Mineral Colorants

Other Ingredient Types

By Source

Plant-Derived Seed & Fruit Oils Root & Bark Extracts Leaf & Flower Extracts Upcycled Agricultural Byproducts

Algae & Marine-Derived Microalgae Macroalgae & Seaweed Marine Biotechnology Derivatives

Fermentation-Derived Bacterial Fermentation Yeast Fermentation Fungal Fermentation

Other Sources

By Application

Skin Care Facial Moisturizers & Serums Anti-Aging & Treatment Sun Care Body Care

Hair Care Shampoos & Conditioners Scalp Treatments Styling Products

Color Cosmetics Foundation & Complexion Lip Products Eye Cosmetics

Fragrances

Oral Care

Other Applications

By End Use

Mass Market

Premium & Prestige

Professional

Other End Uses

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

This Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market, considering applications and types?

What Are the Projections for Capacity, Production, and Production Value in the Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care What is the market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries for Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients?

What is the economic impact on the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Report

The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients industry.

Managers in the Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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