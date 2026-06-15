MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII successfully hosted its second DefenseTech LIVE event, bringing together defense leaders, technologists, and mission partners to accelerate progress on integrated, multi-domain capabilities for the warfighter.

Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural gathering, DefenseTech LIVE 2026 featured more than 25 technology demos, expert panels and mission focused discussions on open architecture, autonomy, resilient command and control (C2), and the evolving demands of multi-domain operations.

Closing the event, Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies, emphasized the importance of collaboration and rapid delivery. “Events like this matter because the right people are in the room. Today, that was absolutely the case,” he said. “Our commitment is simple: Deliver the technologies, integration and speed required for mission success.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://www.hii.com/news/hii-leads-successful-defensetech-live-event-advancing-speed-integration-and-mission-driven-innovation.

The event included opening and closing keynotes from Jim Juster, deputy director, Department of the Navy Rapid Capabilities Office, and Gabe Chiulli, chief technology officer, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, Department of the Army.

Panel topics included “Defending the Western Hemisphere: Advanced Tech for Multi-Domain Operations,” “Accelerating Open Architecture, At Scale, At the Speed of Relevance,” and “Indo-Pacific Threat Deterrence: Manned Unmanned Teaming in a Contested Maritime Domain.”

DefenseTech LIVE 2026 advanced HII’s efforts to align emerging technologies with real world mission needs.

For more information, visit HII’s event page at hii.com/events/defensetechlive2026.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0d9c410-5425-49b1-bf63-58ee61ae5a06