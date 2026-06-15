University of the Commonwealth Caribbean to build the Caribbean's first university smart city.

Kingston, Jamaica, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) today announced the development of EcoVista, a 283-acre smart city in Trelawny, Jamaica, designed to become the Caribbean's first university smart city. Anchored by a technology-enabled university campus for more than 5,000 students, the project will combine higher education, innovation districts, renewable energy infrastructure, research facilities, residential development, and hospitality assets within a single integrated development.

EcoVista Smart City will be developed in Jamaica as the Caribbean's first university smart city

The project is currently open to international university and investment partners, with an immediate capital raise of US$15 million required to complete land acquisition.

The University of the Future? A Beachfront Smart City, an AI-Ready Campus, and the Caribbean's Next Big Investment Opportunity

"International investors have consistently underestimated the education and digital opportunity in this region," says Dr Winston Adams, OD, JP, Founder and Group Executive Chairman of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC).

Dr Adams has been building Caribbean higher education infrastructure since 1992, when he founded the Institute of Management Sciences in Kingston at a time when fewer than four per cent of Jamaicans of eligible age had access to any tertiary education. UCC is now the largest independent private accredited university in Jamaica and the Caribbean, built on the same logic that has driven every decision since: find the learner the system was not designed to serve and build around them. What UCC is now attempting is the same logic at a different scale.

"The market, the technology, and the regional need have now converged. That convergence is not accidental, and it will not wait," says Dr Adams.

In a region where tertiary enrolment is falling short of national targets, a digital skills deficit is widening, and AI is restructuring every sector its graduates will enter, UCC is set to build something the Caribbean has never had. On 1,200 metres of beachfront in Trelawny, 40 minutes from Montego Bay's international airport, UCC Spectrum Group is developing EcoVista: the Caribbean's first university smart city. Alongside it, UCC has launched a national online university platform and established Jamaica's first formal institutional AI task force.

To build EcoVista, land acquisition is underway, with an immediate capital raise of US$15 million open to international investors.

Shifting Sands: The Caribbean's Digital-First Economy

Jamaica set a national goal to raise tertiary enrolment to between 50 and 70 per cent of the eligible age cohort by 2030 under its Vision 2030 development plan. Enrolment is currently at 29 per cent and declining. Approximately 70 per cent of the working population holds no recognised credential. Three million Jamaicans live abroad, a diaspora roughly equal in size to the domestic population, many of them qualified by experience and excluded by the absence of formal paper.

At the same time, the World Economic Forum's 2025 Future of Jobs Report found that 63 per cent of employers globally already cite skills gaps as their primary barrier to growth, and that 59 in every 100 workers will need reskilling by 2030. Those are global figures, but the Caribbean feels them acutely.

Jamaica's Business Process Outsourcing sector, one of the island's largest employers, is already being reshaped as AI automates routine processing and higher-skill analytical roles open up in their place. The country has a national AI task force, a UNESCO readiness assessment completed in 2025, and a US$3.7 million UN programme using AI tools to support more than 450,000 students. The institutional response from universities has barely begun.

The question the numbers create is a practical one: what does the Caribbean university need to look like to close an access gap, absorb a diaspora, and produce graduates equipped for a labour market that is restructuring in real time? UCC's answer is three simultaneous bets: a physical smart city, a national digital platform, and an AI literacy programme embedded across every discipline, all operating at once.

EcoVista: Sixty University Cities Exist. The Caribbean Has None.

Approximately 60 university cities and knowledge districts exist globally: the education cities of the UAE, the science parks of South Korea, the campus cities of Europe. Each is built on the same logic — cluster education, research, technology business, and housing on shared infrastructure, and each reinforces the commercial life of the others. The Caribbean has no equivalent.

EcoVista, on a 283-acre beachfront site in Trelawny, is designed to be the first. The development combines a technology-enabled university campus for more than 5,000 students with four innovation districts: a FinTech Digital Sandbox offering regulated access to Caribbean markets; a HealthTech Bio-Quarter covering telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and medical tourism; an Innovation Launchpad housing AI development, BPO operations, and early-stage technology companies; and a Resort and Wellness District comprising 710 hotel rooms and 150 overwater villas across three eco-resorts.

A renewable energy grid projected to generate between 40 and 60 megawatts runs across the entire site. Construction is phased through to 2038, within one of Jamaica's principal tourism corridors on the north coast of Trelawny. The project won the Smart Infrastructure Award at AIM Future Cities 2025 in Dubai, where judges recognised EcoVista's Smart City Protocol — integrating AI-driven utility management, renewable energy infrastructure, and data-centric urban planning — as a replicable model for the broader region. Barbados and the Cayman Islands have been identified as potential future deployments of the same protocol.

EcoVista is designed to attract up to six international universities from North America and Europe, each operating within their own academic discipline alongside UCC as the anchor institution.

"EcoVista is not simply a real estate concept. It is an integrated future city proposition anchored by education, sustainability, smart infrastructure, and long-term national development logic. It attempts to solve more than one problem simultaneously," says Dr Adams.

For investors, the land economics are the starting point. The site is being acquired at 40 per cent below its 2024 appraised value of US$52.8 million, creating US$21 million in built-in equity before construction begins. An immediate capital raise of US$15 million is underway. Total forecast project revenue is US$2.04 billion against a development cost of US$513 million, with financials developed by PricewaterhouseCoopers. UCC carries zero institutional debt and holds more than US$20 million in net assets, acting as project guarantor.

The revenue model combines infrastructure and connectivity fees, startup equity stakes in the innovation districts, long-term lease income from university and commercial tenants, and surplus energy sales, with exit pathways through Phase 1 residential unit sales and a potential IPO of the UCC Group or a dedicated EcoVista special purpose vehicle. EcoVista carries confirmed Special Economic Zone status: a 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate, 100 per cent duty-free imports on development materials, and a 50 per cent reduction in stamp duty.

AI Literacy Across Every Subject, Not Just Computer Science

The physical infrastructure is just one step towards building the university of the future. Building the campus is the easier part.

"AI will not take your job. Humans who use AI effectively, appropriately, and safely will replace those who don't," says Professor John MacIntyre, Chancellor of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, editor of two peer-reviewed AI journals, and co-founder of the journal AI and Ethics in 2020. It is a position he has arrived at after years advising universities on AI governance across four continents, and it shapes everything UCC is now building into its curriculum.

Most universities, when generative AI arrived on campuses, treated it as an academic integrity problem. Two years were spent on detection software, updated misconduct policies, and debates about whether students were submitting AI-generated work as their own. A Higher Education Policy Institute study found AI-related cheating considerably lower than widely feared, with most students already using the technology for legitimate study. "The goal is to get universities and educators to move away from the idea that this is just about cheating," Prof MacIntyre told Innovation Report, "and embrace the fact that this is now a technology and a skill that all students need."

For UCC, that means AI literacy embedded across every discipline. "It isn't something only for the computer science department. Students studying art, humanities, business, law — they need to be able to use AI just as much as anyone else. It needs to be embedded right across the curriculum," says Prof MacIntyre. The same applies to faculty. "Quite often the student body is ahead of the faculty when it comes to the technology. We will be doing work to ensure colleagues have the training, support, and freedom to experiment and innovate."

Prof MacIntyre's framework for responsible AI use in education and employment reduces to three principles. Effective: use the right tool and understand its limits — not every task benefits from AI, and knowing when not to use it is as important as knowing how. Appropriate: a human makes the final call on every decision that affects a real person — AI informs and assists, but accountability remains with the individual. Safe: do no harm to yourself or others, covering data privacy, accuracy of AI output, and the wider ethical implications of automated decisions.

"On one side are the doommongers who think AI is going to end civilisation. On the other are the blind optimists who argue any regulation is simply an attempt to stifle innovation. The truth lies somewhere in the middle," says Prof MacIntyre. For Jamaica's BPO sector, healthcare system, and tourism industry, being on either extreme means losing ground to competitors who have already moved.

UCC's AI task force, running since 2025, has proof-of-concept pilots across marketing, recruitment, admissions, and student support, and is implementing an AI-enabled ERP system to integrate operations currently running on disconnected platforms. "Universities that fail to act quickly enough will produce graduates for yesterday's economy, while their own institutions become less competitive, less efficient, and less attractive to students," says Dr Adams.

Launching the National Open University of Jamaica

Imagine an accounts manager in Kingston with fifteen years of finance experience and no formal qualification to show for it. A nurse in Montego Bay on permanent night shifts, unable to attend a campus during the day. A Jamaican professional in Toronto who wants a credential from a home institution that Canadian employers will recognise. None of these are marginal cases; in aggregate, they represent the majority of the Caribbean's working-age population.

The global online education market, valued at approximately US$400 billion, was built for a different kind of learner in a different economy, and Caribbean workers have largely been excluded from its benefits. The National Open University of Jamaica (NOUJ) is UCC's response. Launched in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning, an intergovernmental organisation operating across all 56 Commonwealth member countries, and Amber Group, a Jamaican technology firm with operations across 120 countries, NOUJ targets working adults for whom campus attendance is not viable, learners in communities the physical campus network does not reach, diaspora Jamaicans wanting a home-institution credential delivered on their own schedule, and younger learners seeking modular entry points into employment.

UCC Global, the university's existing online division, has graduated more than 70,000 students and enrols more than 7,000 per year across 75 micro-credentials and 40 graduate programmes. NOUJ extends that infrastructure to the populations it has not yet served. The mechanism is the stackable micro-credential: a short qualification tied to a specific skill, completed in weeks, at a fraction of the cost of a degree, and structured so that it counts toward a larger one. A certificate, then a diploma, then a degree, with credits following the learner rather than expiring.

UCC is building AI agents to automate prior learning assessment, reducing the administrative friction that has historically made that pathway too slow for large-scale use. "The biggest hidden market is the capable adult who is experienced but under-credentialled. That is a massive and largely untapped opportunity, both in Jamaica and across the diaspora," says Dr Adams. The longer-term vision, drawing on UCC's 20-year relationship with the Commonwealth of Learning, is to expand NOUJ into a Regional Open University of the Commonwealth, a platform operating across the Caribbean and beyond.

A Crossroads for Caribbean Economic Development

The Caribbean enters the AI economy with a digital skills gap it has not yet closed, and the labour markets graduates enter are restructuring faster than the education system is responding. Jamaica's BPO sector is actively moving toward higher-skill analytical roles; financial services and health technology are among the sectors where Caribbean demand is high and local digital infrastructure is limited. The government has moved further on AI policy than most of its neighbours: a national task force, a completed UNESCO readiness assessment, and written endorsement from the Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Holness for the EcoVista Smart City specifically. The commercial case for what UCC is building is there.

"We can't afford to move slowly at this time. A Caribbean university can no longer be defined only by its campus footprint. It must now be defined by its talent footprint, its digital footprint, and its partnership footprint," says Dr Adams.

To build that infrastructure, UCC is moving on three fronts simultaneously. EcoVista's land is under contract in Trelawny, with a capital raise of US$15 million underway. NOUJ is in its launch phase, open to further investment and partnership from institutions, development finance bodies, and EdTech operators. The AI task force is running pilots across UCC's existing campuses and preparing faculty and students for a new era of teaching and learning.

International universities, investors, and partners can reach Dr Adams directly at wadams@ucc.edu.jm.

About the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean is the largest independent private accredited university in Jamaica and the Caribbean. Founded in 1992 by Dr Winston Adams, UCC has graduated more than 70,000 students and enrols more than 7,000 per year across 75 micro-credentials and 40 graduate programmes. ucc.edu.jm

Further Reading — Innovation Report UCC Coverage

The University of the Future? A Beachfront Smart City, an AI-Ready Campus, and the Caribbean's Next Big Investment Opportunity https://innovationreport.net/article/ucc-university-of-the-future/

EcoVista Jamaica: The Caribbean's First University Smart City https://innovationreport.net/article/ecovista-jamaica-university-smart-city/

Room for Disruption: The Market Global EdTech Has Missed https://innovationreport.net/article/national-open-university-jamaica/

Will AI Take Your Job? A Global Expert on Why the Caribbean Can't Wait https://innovationreport.net/article/ai-caribbean-education-jobs/

Interview: Dr Winston I. Adams, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean https://innovationreport.net/article/dr-winston-i-adams-university-of-the-commonwealth-caribbean/

Investor Fact Sheet — EcoVista Smart City, Jamaica

Developer: UCC Spectrum Group Anchor institution: University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) Location: Trelawny, Jamaica — 1,200m of beachfront, 40 min from Montego Bay airport Site area: 283 acres

Financials (PricewaterhouseCoopers): 2024 appraised land value: US$52.8 million Acquisition price: 40% below appraised value Built-in equity at acquisition: US$21 million Immediate capital raise required: US$15 million Total development cost: US$513 million Total forecast revenue (all phases): US$2.04 billion Total forecast profit: US$396 million UCC institutional debt: Zero UCC net assets: More than US$20 million

Special Economic Zone Incentives: Corporate tax rate: 12.5% Import duty: 100% duty-free on development materials Stamp duty: 50% reduction

Development Components: University campus capacity: 5,000+ students International university slots: Up to 6 Innovation districts: FinTech Digital Sandbox; HealthTech Bio-Quarter; Innovation Launchpad; Resort and Wellness District Hotel accommodation: 710 rooms + 150 overwater villas (3 eco-resorts) Renewable energy grid: 40-60 megawatts projected output Construction timeline: Phased through to 2038 Award: Smart Infrastructure Award, AIM Future Cities 2025, Dubai

Investor and partnership enquiries: wadams@ucc.edu.jm | ucc.edu.jm

This article also on Innovation Report at https://innovationreport.net/article/ucc-university-of-the-future/ and is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Dr Winston Adams heads up an experienced UCC leadership team developing the university and the EcoVista project

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