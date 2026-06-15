154 new apartment homes coming to Fairborn

Independence, Ohio, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc., is under construction on its newest neighborhood in Fairborn: Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road.

The neighborhood will include six different single-story floor plans, most of which will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Phase I of the neighborhood will include 118 apartment homes with the first residents expected to move in by July 2026. Phase II will include 36 units, and timing will be announced at a later date.

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, apartment homes by Redwood feature single-story open floor plans, attached two-car garages and private entrances with individual street addresses.

“Redwood has proudly been part of the Fairborn community since 2016, when we opened our nearby Redwood Fairborn neighborhood. We are excited to continue expanding our presence in the market,” said Mitch Ogle, vice president of property operations at Redwood. “Residents have come to appreciate the Redwood experience — single-story apartment homes that offer the comfort, privacy and neighborhood feel of home with the convenience and flexibility of renting. This new neighborhood will continue delivering the features people value most, while also introducing new floor plan options and thoughtfully designed living spaces tailored to today’s renters.”

Apartment homes at Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road will range from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet and monthly rent will start at $2,099.

The Redwood Advantage

Every apartment at Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings, and extra living space that can be utilized for an office, home gym, or whatever best suits residents’ needs.

Additional amenities will include:

Full-size appliances

Washer and dryer hookups

Large closets

Upgraded finishes and features

Personal patios

Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets

Professional on-site management and maintenance teams

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Redwood Fairborn Beaver Valley Road is located at 510 Cabana Circle. The convenient location is half a mile south of Old Yellow Springs Rd and Beaver Valley Road. It offers easy access to I-675 as well as Fairborn Community Park, Beavercreek Golf Club, High Pin Driving Range, The Mall at Fairfield Commons, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, National Museum of the US Air Force, Nutter Center, Young’s Jersey Dairy and Wright State University.

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online. During the construction phase, tours are available nearby at Redwood Fairborn.

Redwood has developed more than 20,000 apartment homes and manages 160+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Redwood Living, Inc. develops and manages apartment neighborhoods across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Since 1991, the company has grown to more than 20,000 apartment homes across 160+ neighborhoods. Known for its No One Above or Below You® design, Redwood delivers a remarkable rental experience centered on offering privacy, comfort and convenience. The company invests in its people and cultivates a workplace centered on continuous improvement, collaboration and professional growth. For more information, visit byRedwood.com.



Leasing Contact:

Redwood Fairborn

Fairborn2@byredwood.com

(326) 600-3637

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