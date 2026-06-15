AlphaGen Clarifies Matters to be Considered at Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: G4G) ("AlphaGen" or the "Company") wishes to clarify certain matters relating to its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on June 19, 2026.

The Company confirms that the ordinary resolution relating to the approval of the share purchase agreement dated March 31, 2026 among the Company, Quantum Vision Holdings Inc. ("Quantum") and the shareholders of Quantum, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Transaction"), will not be presented for consideration at the Meeting.

Accordingly, the resolution relating to approval of the Transaction contained in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ on May 25, 2026 is hereby withdrawn and will not be considered at the Meeting.

The Company is continuing to work with its advisors, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities regulators in connection with the Transaction and the preparation and review of the disclosure required in connection therewith, including the Company's listing statement and supporting documentation.

Any shareholder approval required in connection with the Transaction will be sought at a future date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the requirements of the CSE.

The Meeting will otherwise proceed as scheduled on June 19, 2026, and shareholders will be asked to consider the remaining matters of business described in the Notice of Meeting and management information circular.

The Company also announced the entering into of an amending agreement to the share exchange agreement relating to the Transaction, effective June 15, 2026 (the “Amending Agreement”). The Amending Agreement revised the outside date for the Company to seek shareholder consent in connection with the policies of the CSE to approve the Transaction from April 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

The Company remains committed to advancing the Transaction and will provide further updates as they become available.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) is a Canadian technology company focused on identifying, evaluating and advancing emerging technology opportunities. Historically, the Company has specialized in immersive digital experiences, including metaverse applications, augmented reality solutions, gaming technologies and generative artificial intelligence.

AlphaGen is currently pursuing the acquisition of Quantum Vision Holdings Inc., a development-stage cybersecurity technology company focused on post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure, hardware-based security solutions and advanced cryptographic lifecycle management systems. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, and subject to all required regulatory, shareholder and exchange approvals, AlphaGen intends to focus its business on the development and commercialization of cybersecurity and advanced computing technologies designed to address emerging risks associated with quantum computing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Eli Dusenbury"

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer and Director

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

Telephone: 604-359-1256

Email: info@alphagen.co

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Transaction; the Company’s intention to proceed with and complete the Transaction; the anticipated business and strategic focus of the Company following completion of the Transaction; and the Company’s intention to provide further updates as they become available.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and expectations of management as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, assumptions that the Company will be able to prepare and file the required disclosure and supporting documentation in respect of the Transaction; that the Company will receive all required regulatory, shareholder, exchange and other approvals; that the parties will be able to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Transaction; and that the Company will be able to advance its business plans following completion of the Transaction.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.