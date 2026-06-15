Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Crosses $10.27 Million Fast While the SpaceX IPO Proves Why Crypto Presales Beat Stocks





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week's crypto news starts with Pepeto, where the latest presale round sold out ahead of schedule and new wallets now enter at double last month's rate. The cofounder of the original Pepe token is building it alongside a former Binance developer who designed the exchange engine, with a Zero-fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana goes live at listing, where every swap sends demand back through the token while staking pays 170% APY.

That is why this crypto news cycle matters. The SpaceX IPO raised $75 billion at a $1.75 trillion valuation on Nasdaq per CNBC , the largest stock offering in history, and shares jumped 19% on day one to close at $160.95. But that 19% went to institutions while retail got leftovers, and crypto presales flip that. The earliest entry with the biggest upside is open to everyone with no minimum and no waitlist, and right now that entry is Pepeto at a price that will not last.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gains Speed as the SpaceX IPO Shows Stocks Hit a Ceiling Crypto Does Not

Pepeto is burning through presale rounds at a pace no recent cycle matched. SpaceX priced at $135 and closed at $160.95 according to CNN, but that 19% is where the easy gains end. The company already sits at $2 trillion after a $4.3 billion Q1 net loss, and for that stock to double it needs to become more valuable than every company on earth except Apple and Microsoft.

Now compare that to what Elon Musk already did in crypto. Dogecoin went from fractions of a cent to $0.73 in May 2021, driven by Musk's posts on X per Yahoo Finance , and that run turned wallets under a dollar into generational wealth. When SpaceX went public on June 12 Dogecoin surged 6% the same day, but Dogecoin still sits near $0.09 today, roughly 87% below that peak, because attention without real tools fades and a coin with no exchange and no utility cannot hold what it gains.

The lesson is clear: every time Elon Musk moves, meme coins follow, but only the ones with real products hold the gains. SpaceX proved Musk pulls more capital than anyone alive, and Dogecoin proved meme coins create millionaires faster than any stock. Pepeto carries both in this crypto news cycle, meme energy that moves crowds and exchange tools that keep demand growing after listing. Not entering while the presale is open could be the biggest miss of 2026.

Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Delivers What SpaceX Stock and Dogecoin Never Could

Pepeto solves the problem both sides carry by running a zero-fee exchange with AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, where every trade after listing sends buy pressure to holders who locked in early. SpaceX stock moves on earnings once a quarter and Dogecoin moves when Musk posts, but Pepeto ties every swap to token demand, the same setup that took BNB from its 2017 ICO to a $90 billion market cap.

Dogecoin created massive wealth with zero products, but Pepeto brings that same community energy plus an exchange that keeps buy pressure growing after listing. Dogecoin needed Elon Musk to stay interested, but Pepeto only needs traders to keep trading, and they always do. Presale holders are not guessing. They ran the same math the early ETH and BNB holders did, and the answer came back the same.

Conclusion

This week's crypto news made the pattern clear. Everyone wants life-changing returns, but the people who get them all did one thing: they moved before the crowd showed up. The SpaceX IPO at $161 with record demand shows what a large listing can do, but it also shows the ceiling. SpaceX stock needs years just to double, and Dogecoin needs Elon Musk to post at the right moment just to bounce.

Pepeto removes both limits. The exchange creates buy pressure from every trade, the community carries no ceiling, and the same force that took Dogecoin from nothing to $0.73 built thousands of millionaires who moved first. ETH turned $100 into $1.6 million and BNB turned $500 into $3.5 million, and those entries came exactly once. Pepeto sits at that same stage right now, and a few months from now this is either someone's biggest win or a missed chance they carry for years.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Closes This Window

FAQs

How did the SpaceX IPO affect meme coins?

The SpaceX IPO affected meme coins immediately, with Dogecoin surging 6% the same day as Musk became a trillionaire on the listing. Retail investors who missed the stock are now looking at crypto presales for earlier access to high-growth entries.

Why are investors choosing Pepeto over Dogecoin now?

Investors are choosing Pepeto over Dogecoin because Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange that turns every trade into token demand across three chains with a SolidProof audit. The presale crossed $10.27 million at $0.0000001876 with 170% staking APY and a Binance listing approaching.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact: Dani Bonocci

Email: info@pepeto.io

Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Phone: +971586738991

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98202e03-3f6e-488e-ab32-2449a628c20f