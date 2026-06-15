BlackRock® Canada Announces Product Changes and Risk Rating Update

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK) is announcing changes to five funds (the “iShares ETFs”).

Effective on or about August 6, 2026, the indices that the following iShares ETFs (or class of units thereof) seek to replicate will change as follows:

iShares ETF Ticker Current Index New Index iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ FTSE RAFI Canada Index RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE FTSE RAFI Developed ex US 1000 Index RAFI Fundamental Select Developed ex US 1000 Index iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP FTSE RAFI Japan Canadian Dollar Hedged Index RAFI Fundamental Select Japan 250 CAD Hedged Index



iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Index RAFI Fundamental Select Emerging Markets 350 Index iShares US Fundamental Index ETF



CLU (Hedged Units) FTSE RAFI US 1000 Canadian Dollar Hedged Index RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 CAD Hedged Index



CLU.C (Non-Hedged Units) FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index





These changes are being made following Research Affiliates, LLC’s announcement that, effective September 2026, it will cease to provide inputs to certain indices provided by FTSE International Limited, including the indices (each, a “Current Index” and together, the “Current Indices”) that the iShares ETFs (or class of units thereof) seek to replicate.

The Current Index of each iShares ETF will be changed to the applicable new index (each, a “New Index” and together, the “New Indices”). The index provider of the New Indices is RAFI Indices, LLC.

Each New Index provides substantially the same geographic exposure and number of constituent issuers as its corresponding Current Index, and constituent issuers are included in the Current Indices and New Indices based on a ranking of fundamental value, as determined by the applicable index provider. For the Current Indices, fundamental value is determined based on sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. For the New Indices, fundamental value is determined based on adjusted sales, adjusted cash flow, dividends plus buybacks, and book value plus intangibles.

As a result of implementing index changes, at their next scheduled rebalance the iShares ETFs may experience higher than normal transaction costs and are expected to realize net capital gains. Each iShares ETF’s total net capital gains income for its 2026 tax year will not be known until the tax year end on December 15, 2026. Each iShares ETF will follow its normal process for determining and distributing capital gains in December 2026.

Update to Risk Ratings

In connection with the announcement of the index changes for the iShares ETFs, BlackRock Canada re-applied the investment risk classification methodology set out in National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds, to determine the risk rating of each iShares ETF. As a result of the application of the investment risk classification methodology, BlackRock Canada today also announces an update to the risk rating of one class of units of the iShares ETFs as set out below. The change in risk rating is not a direct result of the implementing the index changes.

iShares ETF Name Ticker Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU (Hedged Units) Medium to High Medium

A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the iShares ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-866-474-2737, by emailing iSharesCanada_inquiries@blackrock.com, or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

For more information about the iShares Funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com

The iShares ETFs are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), by the London Stock Exchange Group companies (“LSEG”), or by Research Affiliates LLC (“RA”) (collectively the “Licensor Parties”), and none of the Licensor Parties make any warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the Current Indices and/or the figure at which the Current Indices stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise. The Current Indices are compiled and calculated by FTSE in conjunction with RA. None of the Licensor Parties shall be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Current Indices and none of the Licensor Parties shall be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. FTSE® is a trade mark of LSEG. The trade names Fundamental Index® and RAFI® are registered trademarks of Research Affiliates, LLC.

RAFI is a trademark or service mark of RAFI, LLC or its affiliates (collectively, “RAFI”). The iShares ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by RAFI or any of its third party service providers or suppliers (collectively, “RAFI and its suppliers”). RAFI and its suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in the iShares ETFs. RAFI and its suppliers make no warranty as to the results that may be obtained by owners of the iShares ETFs or anyone else from the use of the New Indices. RAFI and its suppliers disclaim all warranties and representations, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, with respect to the New Indices or any included data. In no event will RAFI or its suppliers be liable for any damages, including direct, indirect, special, punitive and consequential damages (including lost profits).