Pace-O-Matic Releases Statement on Pennsylvania Supreme Court Decision

HARRISBURG, PA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic issued the following statement regarding today’s Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision.

“We are disappointed with the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and strongly believe it does not accurately reflect the facts presented – notably, the same facts that led to a string of lower court rulings affirming the legality of our skill games, including a unanimous Commonwealth Court ruling. Sadly, this opinion will have far-reaching consequences, with more than 10,000 Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal clubs becoming the real victims. They are now potentially left facing an impossible choice: cease operating these games and lose an important source of revenue, or endure a legislative solution that could bring excessive regulation and crippling taxation, which will force them to cease operating these games and lose an important source of revenue. The better option is for the legislature to support a commonsense piece of legislation that will tax and regulate skill games fairly, like the bipartisan bills sponsored by Senator Yaw (SB 1079) and Representative Burgos (HB 2213).

“However, we do agree with the court that ‘determining and manifesting the public policy of Pennsylvania is the prerogative of the legislative branch of our government,’ and in accordance with the court-ordered 120-day stay of action, we will continue work with lawmakers toward a legislative solution for skill games. Our number one priority continues to be supporting our small business and nonprofit partners across the commonwealth. Pace-O-Matic will always abide by the rule of law.”