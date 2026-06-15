Safirstein Law LLC Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW)

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Law LLC announces a class action lawsuit against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) ("B&W" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired B&W shares during the period from November 5, 2025 through March 11, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Company: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Ticker: BW Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2026 Class Period: November 5, 2025 through March 11, 2026, inclusive



The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the company's business prospects by repeatedly touting a purported $2.4 billion power generation contract without disclosing that BW's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, stood on both sides of the transaction and maintained close ties to BW's counterparty. When a short seller report exposed these undisclosed relationships and questioned whether BW would ever recognize revenue from the contract, BW's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $13.05 on March 12, 2026, causing significant losses for investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices.

If you purchased Babcock & Wilcox stock during the class period, and would like more information:



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

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Safirstein Law LLC focuses its practice on shareholder rights. All of the Firm’s legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

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Safirstein Law LLC

Peter Safirstein, Esq.

Safirstein Law LLC

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

1-844-921-2210