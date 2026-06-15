SuperQ Quantum Announces Brokered LIFE Financing for up to C$4,000,620

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CALGARY, Alberta and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (“SuperQ Quantum”, “SuperQ”, or the “Company”) (CSE: QBTQ; OTCQB: QBTQF; Frankfurt: 25X) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Agent”) to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts offering (the “Offering”) of a minimum of 3,205,128 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.78 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for minimum gross proceeds of C$2,500,000 and a maximum of 5,129,000 Units for maximum gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,620.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$1.00 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”), provided, however, that the Warrants will not be exercisable for a period of 60 days following the Closing Date.

As part of the Offering, the Company has agreed to grant the Agent an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to sell up to that number of additional Units equal to 15% of the number of Units issuable under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for regional expansion into new markets, brand building exercises, partnerships, research and development and for general corporate purposes and the working capital needs of the Company.

The Units will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "LIFE Exemption"), to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Québec), or pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions under NI 45-106 or other applicable law in Canada. The securities issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Units may also be offered for sale by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from U.S. registration requirements, and in such offshore jurisdictions as may be agreed to by the Company and Agent pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus, registration or other similar requirements in such offshore jurisdictions.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on the Company’s website (www.superq.co). Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

It is expected that closing of the Offering will take place on or about June 30, 2026. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary Canadian Securities Exchange and other regulatory approvals.

As consideration for its services, the Agent will receive a cash fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including the proceeds raised under the Agent’s Option). In addition, the Company will issue to the Agent that number of compensation warrants as is equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering (including Units issued pursuant to the Agent’s Option). Each such compensation warrant will entitle the Agent to purchase one Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The Company has also agreed to pay to the Agent on the Closing Date a corporate finance fee of C$100,000, comprised of such number of Shares as is equal to C$100,000 divided by the Offering Price.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ; Frankfurt: 25X; OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers’ hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super™ platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, regulatory approvals for the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC™ module and the Super™ platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to failure to complete the Offering, the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements with respect to the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

For further information contact:

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

Email: info@superq.co

Telephone: +1 587 889 1918

www.superq.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.