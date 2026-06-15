Oportun Named a San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplace for 2026 by Axios

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2026 by Axios. Oportun has been named a top workplace by a regional or national publication in each of the last 11 years.
“Earning top workplace honors for 11 years in a row is a direct result of the passion and intensity with which our people live the Oportun mission,” said Doug Bland, CEO of Oportun. “Since joining the company earlier this year, I have been humbled by the entire team’s commitment to helping our members improve their financial health and to create a culture where learning and improvement can thrive.”
The San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.
For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.
About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $22.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.