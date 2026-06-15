Oportun Named a San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplace for 2026 by Axios

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2026 by Axios. Oportun has been named a top workplace by a regional or national publication in each of the last 11 years.

“Earning top workplace honors for 11 years in a row is a direct result of the passion and intensity with which our people live the Oportun mission,” said Doug Bland, CEO of Oportun. “Since joining the company earlier this year, I have been humbled by the entire team’s commitment to helping our members improve their financial health and to create a culture where learning and improvement can thrive.”

The San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.