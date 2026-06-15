Safirstein Law LLC Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChampionX Corporation on Behalf of Sellers of Common Stock - CHX

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of sellers of common stock of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX).

Company: ChampionX Corporation Ticker: CHX Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2026 Class Period: February 29, 2024 to April 1, 2024

If you sold ChampionX stock during the class period, and would like more information:

The complaint alleges that on February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited non-public offer from Schlumberger Limited to purchase all the outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, Schlumberger raised its offer to $37.80 per share. The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by Schlumberger. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Schlumberger or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with Schlumberger. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with Schlumberger acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 14, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

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Safirstein Law LLC

Peter Safirstein, Esq.

Safirstein Law LLC

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

1-844-921-2210