A Dollar Buys Less Every Year. A Former White House and Treasury Advisor Says That Is Not an Accident.

Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone whose savings sit mostly in dollars, the slow erosion of purchasing power is not abstract, it is the quiet reason a lifetime of saving buys less than it once did. In a new free presentation , financial researcher Jim Rickards examines that decline and where he believes savers are increasingly turning.

The Erosion

By one analysis, $100 in 1975 had the purchasing power of just $16.40 by 2025, an 84% decline, and since 1925 the dollar has lost about 95% of its purchasing power. The presentation uses that long arc to frame why hard assets keep re-entering the conversation.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell about 9.4% in 2025, its weakness driven by policy uncertainty and tariffs, as investors turned to alternatives including gold and silver. Rickards connects that flight to hard assets to a broader thesis about U.S. resources and metals.

The metals markets reflected that shift in dramatic fashion. Gold reached record highs above $5,000 per ounce in January 2026, and silver broke above $100 for the first time in history before both pulled back, moves driven in part by a sixth consecutive year of silver supply deficit. For Rickards, who argued for years that gold would climb far higher than skeptics expected, the moves underscore the case he has long made about hard assets.

The Monetary Case for One American Deposit

Rickards takes the dollar argument one step further than most. He is not just pointing to gold as a place to park savings. He is pointing to a specific American deposit he believes carries direct monetary significance.

The site holds an estimated 82 million ounces of gold. Rickards frames that through a straightforward calculation. The U.S. money supply has grown past $22 trillion. Historically, maintaining confidence in a currency meant anchoring a portion of it to gold, often around 40%. Run that math against America's current official gold holdings and you get a target price well above where gold trades today. Rickards has publicly projected $10,000 an ounce and believes $50,000 is not out of the question over a long enough horizon.

At those levels, the gold inside this one blocked American deposit would represent one of the most consequential untapped monetary assets in the world. A small company holds full rights to it and currently trades for under $2 per share, precisely because environmental restrictions have kept the project frozen for decades.

Why It Matters to You

If cash steadily loses ground, the question becomes where ordinary savers turn, and what role tangible assets and domestic resources might play in protecting purchasing power. This is not a concern reserved for the wealthy: anyone holding a retirement account or a savings balance denominated in dollars is exposed to the same slow erosion, which is why the question of alternatives reaches everyday households.

That is the question the presentation addresses, not as a promise, but as a framework for thinking about where value holds up when the dollar does not.

About the Presentation

Rickards connects the dollar's long decline to the hard assets and the one American deposit he believes deserves attention in a free presentation now available online. Click here to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the White House across five decades. He helped shape U.S. monetary policy under multiple administrations and has delivered formal testimony to Congress and the Treasury on financial risk and national security.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.