GoldHaven Resources Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (“CBO 51-933”) to adopt semi-annual financial reporting (“SAR”).

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By opting into the SAR pilot program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting. GoldHaven’s fiscal year ends on July 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file interim financial reports and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for its first and third quarters.

Accordingly, the Company will not be filing interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026. The Company also intends not to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 while it remains eligible under CBO 51-933.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria set out in CBO 51-933.

This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

Investor Relations and Capital Markets Consulting Agreement with Simone Capital Corp.

In addition, the Company reports that it entered into a consulting agreement dated June 15th, 2026 (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Simone Capital Corp. (“Simone Capital”). Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Simone Capital will, among other things, provide the Company with consulting and marketing services consisting of non-deal or deal roadshows, coordinating introductory meetings and presentations with potential investors, daily outreach to the investment community, phone, email and social media marketing campaigns, webinars and capital markets advisory services (the “Simone Services”). The Simone Services will be provided by Simone Capital over a term beginning on July 1st, 2026 and remain in effect for 6 months or until the Consulting Agreement is terminated. The Consulting Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company may also terminate the Consulting Agreement immediately if Simone Capital fails to perform the services contemplated thereunder.

In consideration of the Simone Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Simone Capital a fee of C$10,000 per month (plus applicable taxes) for the Simone Services, which will be paid using the Company’s available working capital.

The Simone Services will be rendered primarily online through a variety of news and investment community communications channels. Anthony Simone, the President of Simone Capital – with a head office located at Suite 16, 158 Don Hillock Dr., Aurora, ON L4G 0G9 – will be involved in conducting the Simone Services. Simone Capital and Mr. Simone do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The terms and conditions of the Consulting Agreement remain subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange



About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.goldhavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company being exempt from the requirements to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 in each fiscal year; Simone Capital fulfilling commitments under the Agreement over a 6-month period, primarily through a variety of online based channels. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.