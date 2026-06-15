FREELANDER International Announces the Dimensions of Its First Strategic Model: FREELANDER 8

WUHU, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As preparations continue for its upcoming Middle East launch, FREELANDER has officially announced the dimensions of its first strategic model, the FREELANDER 8.

The model was first showcased during The Night of FREELANDER as part of Chery International Business Summit (IBS) on April 25, attracting attention from media, industry partners and consumers worldwide. Global dealer recruitment has continued to keep the positive momentum across multiple international markets, reflecting strong interest in the brand's positioning as a British premium intelligent all-terrain SUV brand.

On June 11, FREELANDER 8 was showcased at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) at The Peninsula Shanghai, providing an opportunity to engage with government representatives, business leaders, investors and international partners ahead of its Middle East launch in Abu Dhabi.

Today, FREELANDER reveals the dimensions of the FREELANDER 8, the brand's first strategic model which built in a unified global architecture to meet all regulations and habits.





Image 1: FREELANDER 8 - Side View

Positioned as a Mid-to-Large Size SUV, the FREELANDER 8 measures 5,118 mm in length, 2,050 mm in width and 1,926 mm in height. To further enhance its premium appearance, 22-inch stylish wheels is available as an optional specification for high trim, reinforcing the vehicle's confident stance and distinctive design.

Designed around the brand’s three core pillars — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom — FREELANDER 8 combines premium design, intelligent technologies and all-terrain capability to meet the needs of modern users across urban commuting, family travel, business use and outdoor exploration. Its dimensions support a wide range of driving scenarios while contributing to generous interior space, strong road presence and enhanced passenger comfort.

Beyond its size, FREELANDER 8 integrates advanced technologies developed for international markets. An intelligent cockpit powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip provides seamless connectivity, intelligent interaction and everyday convenience. In particular, the vehicle is equipped with the Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), enabling it to adapt to different terrains and driving environments while enhancing confidence across diverse road conditions.





Image 2: FREELANDER 8 - 45-Degree Front View

Another technology highlight is SIP (Super Intelligent Parking) available in selected markets. Designed for real-world mobility scenarios, the system is optimized for high-temperature environments such as the Middle East. Drivers can leave the vehicle at the entrance of a hotel, shopping mall or other destination, while the system autonomously searches for a parking space, avoids obstacles and completes the parking process. Through a mobile application, users can later summon the vehicle to a designated pick-up point, reducing time spent outdoors in extreme heat.

The Middle East has been confirmed as the first launch region for FREELANDER 8 and represents a key market in the brand's global expansion strategy. Strong demand for premium SUVs and diverse driving environments make the region an ideal market for demonstrating FREELANDER's combination of premium design, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability.

More details about FREELANDER 8, its technologies and the brand's future plans will be revealed during the upcoming grand event in the Middle East.

Company: FREELANDER International

Contact: Vincent CHEN

Email: freelander.international@mychery.com

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3f8ce1-3014-4d13-a0b8-b10988235737

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e0b8af6-3f9b-4c80-a1b7-0e049d18c1a1