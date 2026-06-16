MoneySimpler Launches Free XRP AI Quantitative Strategy Contracts with Daily Settlement

Miami, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As the Ripple (XRP) ecosystem experiences rapid growth globally, MoneySimpler has officially launched a new upgrade to its smart trading platform: an AI-powered quantitative strategy contract based on XRP.

This flexible short-term contract is now available on both web and mobile platforms. Users can leverage AI-automated strategies to participate in XRP trading and enjoy daily on-time settlement—no manual operation or complicated setup required, making it quick and easy to use even for beginners.

For the first time, ordinary traders can participate in the XRP economy through a streamlined, highly integrated, AI-driven platform.

Visit MoneySimpler or download the app to receive a $10 welcome bonus.

AI-driven XRP-specific quantitative contracts – worry-free, efficient, and accessible.

Relying on the platform's self-developed AI trading engine, the system monitors XRP market conditions around the clock and automatically completes the entire trading process, eliminating the need for users to manually monitor the market or adjust their positions.

Standardized daily settlement creates a clear and stable trading cycle. The entire set of services does not require complex parameter configuration and does not require users to have professional trading experience.

Both new and existing users can experience it at any time, using AI to participate in XRP trading. It's simple, worry-free, and ensures you don't miss any market updates.

Key Highlights – What Makes MoneySimpler AI Quantitative Contracts Stand Out in the Market?

Artificial intelligence responds instantly to market changes

The platform's AI quantitative engine captures market signals around the clock, analyzes trends in real time based on massive amounts of data, automatically adjusts trading strategies, and accurately adapts to the ever-changing market environment.

Diversified asset allocation, keeping up with overall market trends

The system uses XRP as its core asset, while also leveraging other mainstream assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to flexibly allocate funds. Utilizing a dynamic rebalancing mechanism, it allows trading strategies to align with the overall market rhythm and seize more opportunities.

Daily settlements provide fast and continuous feedback.

The contracts uniformly implement a daily settlement mechanism, with transaction data and profit status updated daily. This clear settlement cycle allows participants to monitor their account activity in real time, resulting in a more stable and controllable trading experience.

Visit https://moneysimpler.com/ to explore MoneySimpler.

AI strategy contracts adaptable to diverse funding sources and trading styles

MoneySimpler offers a variety of AI-powered strategy contracts that support deposits and settlements using XRP as the underlying asset. Each contract features flexible trading cycles, daily clear tracking of earnings, and a robust risk control mechanism, creating a stable trading environment for users.

Introductory Quantitative Strategies (Short-Term Cycle): Simple and easy to use, designed for trading beginners and suitable for users trying automated trading for the first time.

Market Adaptive Neutral Strategy (Medium-Term Cycle): This strategy is robust, balancing risk and opportunity, and is suitable for ordinary traders seeking stable returns.

Multi-dimensional factor intelligent strategy (medium to long term): This strategy focuses on long-term value discovery and pursues continuous returns through stable operation. It is suitable for investors who value long-term returns and plan to hold for the long term.

The above strategies are for demonstration purposes only; actual performance may vary depending on market conditions.

Whether you're looking to try short-term trading or plan your medium- to long-term asset allocation, MoneySimpler offers transparent and systematic quantitative contract services. All products use a daily settlement model with clear rules and standardized processes, adaptable to different trading paces and capital plans.

Enable automated trading with just three clicks.

Step 1: Complete registration

Register a platform account to receive an exclusive newcomer bonus of $10 and a $50 trial fund, making it easy to start your trading journey.

Step 2: Selecting a Contract Plan

Choose from short-term or medium-to-long-term AI strategy contracts based on your own needs, with contract periods ranging from 1 to 60 days, offering flexible options.

Step 3: Enable Smart Participation

The system synchronizes transaction data daily, allowing you to complete settlements using your preferred tokens. The entire process is automated, ensuring a worry-free experience.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler has long focused on the field of AI-powered quantitative trading, committed to simplifying the process of participating in digital assets and creating convenient and intelligent trading services for users worldwide.

The platform fully supports mainstream digital assets such as XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, and BNB, integrating automated trading, real-time market analysis, and cloud access to create a simple and efficient all-in-one user experience.

A MoneySimpler representative stated, "We have always adhered to the concept of inclusive intelligent trading, hoping to enable all types of users to easily utilize AI quantitative strategies. Thanks to our simple and transparent platform design, users can participate in the digital asset market without needing to master complex trading skills."

The cryptocurrency market is constantly changing, and new opportunities are constantly emerging. Artificial intelligence technology can help users keep up with the market pace.

Start your AI-powered intelligent trading journey now: https://moneysimpler.com/

Contact Person: Alcie Jones

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.