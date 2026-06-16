Itron Collaborates with Watercare Services for New Zealand’s Largest Smart Water Meter Upgrade

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working together with Watercare Services, New Zealand’s largest water and wastewater utility, to modernize their water network by upgrading its existing mechanical meters with 100,000 Itron Intelis wSource digital water meters, as part of Watercare’s plan to connect almost half a million smart meters in total across the Auckland region. This deployment represents one of the largest smart water metering upgrades in New Zealand and will give Watercare Services greater visibility into its network to accelerate leak detection and improve billing accuracy.

This digital transformation project supports Watercare’s broader technology programme to modernize Auckland’s water network and improve how data is used to manage assets, customer use and leak detection. With the integration of advanced sensors and analytics, Itron’s solution positions Watercare to meet the evolving needs of its customers while improving resiliency.

Itron’s Intelis wSource meters use an NB-IoT network to deliver frequent and highly accurate consumption data. Built to operate for 15 years with minimal maintenance, even in Auckland’s harsh marine environment, the meter provides reliable data transmission and long-lasting durability. Together, these capabilities will help improve operations, lower costs and create a more sustainable network.

“We continue to identify new ways to conserve and protect the world’s most vital water resources. In support of New Zealand’s 2025 Water Services (Wastewater Environmental Performance Standards), our goal is to enable utilities, such as Watercare Services, to reduce real water losses across their network,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “The Intelis wSource water meter will eliminate manual meter reads, support efficient operations, provide infrastructure insights and strengthen the utility’s future infrastructure resiliency.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo, and Intelis are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

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