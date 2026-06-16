Texas Hemp Business Council Executive Director Mark Bordas to Speak at Hemp Beverage Expo

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today announced that its executive director, Mark Bordas, will participate in a featured panel discussion at the Hemp Beverage Expo 2026, a two-day gathering focused on the trends, innovations and opportunities shaping the hemp beverage industry.

Bordas will join the panel, "The Rules Are Still Being Written," on Thursday, June 18, from 11-11:50 a.m. in Room 4-5 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. The discussion will explore how businesses are navigating shifting regulations, identifying compliance risks and adapting their strategies as state and federal policies continue to evolve.

Bordas' participation comes at a particularly significant time as THBC remains actively engaged in litigation and advocacy efforts impacting the future of Texas' hemp industry, including recent developments in Texas courts.

"The hemp industry continues to operate in an environment where businesses must remain agile and informed as policies evolve," said Bordas. "This discussion provides an important opportunity to share perspectives on the legal and regulatory realities facing hemp operators today, and to help businesses understand how they can prepare for what comes next."

Moderated by Cassia Furman of Vicente LLP, the panel will also feature Angus Rittenburg, CEO of Wynk and Andrea Steel of Banks Law Firm.

Produced by Jage Media, the Hemp Beverage Expo convenes beverage manufacturers, retailers, distributors, investors and industry leaders to examine the trends and opportunities shaping the rapidly expanding hemp beverage marketplace. Visit https://hempbeverageexpo.com/ to learn more or register.

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at http://www.texashempbusinesscouncil.com .

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