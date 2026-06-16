Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Advances Fast While Cathie Wood Sets Bitcoin Price Prediction at $1.25 Million

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announces it has crossed a major milestone, and the timing couldn't be sharper. As the Bitcoin price prediction debate climbs to numbers nobody saw coming, no presale this cycle has torn through the crypto news space faster than Pepeto. Search interest is surging in every country, Telegram is adding thousands of new members by the day, and more than $10.27 million has already poured into the presale from wallets across the market. The message is simple: Pepeto isn't waiting for the next cycle. It's arriving now.

What makes this moment land even harder is what just happened to Bitcoin. Cathie Wood set her Bitcoin price prediction at $1.25 million, Bitcoin gained 3.5% in a single week, and the same forces driving that rally lead straight back to why serious capital is entering Pepeto, exactly what this breakdown lays out.

Crypto News: Pepeto Draws Record Wallet Activity as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Pushes Past $1 Million

Fresh wallets keep adding to the Pepeto presale daily, and the timing lines up with Bitcoin pushing through its biggest resistance in weeks. Bitcoin trades at $66,600 per Fortune , up 3.5% after the US-Iran ceasefire reopened the Strait of Hormuz and sent risk capital rushing back into the market. Spot ETFs pulled in $85.8 million in one session per CoinDesk , the DXY fell to 99.56, and the targets keep climbing. Bernstein's Bitcoin price prediction lands between $150,000 and $200,000 for 2026, while Cathie Wood's Bitcoin price prediction in the ARK Big Ideas 2026 report lays out a $750,000 base with a $1.25 million bull case by 2030 per Yahoo Finance.

Bitcoin is not slowing down, and the setup behind it explains why. The ceasefire took the largest risk off the table, ETF flows flipped positive after weeks of selling, and the FOMC meets tomorrow with rates expected to hold. Stretch the Bitcoin price prediction far enough and the runway runs well past $1 million as reserve demand absorbs supply. But from $66,600 the gap to $100,000 is only about 50%, and a 50% gain does not change anyone's life, because Bitcoin already minted its millionaires. What the crypto news shows every single cycle is simple: once Bitcoin picks a direction, the real returns happen in early-stage projects that already work, not in Bitcoin itself.

Presales are where that return gets made, and while the targets keep climbing, the pace at which wallets are entering Pepeto already shows where the smartest money went.

Inside What Pepeto Built and Why Heavy Capital Is Moving Before the Listing

Capital started flowing in before any listing date was even set, and the products explain why. PepetoSwap runs Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a single trading screen with zero fees on every order and full token access without switching platforms, while an AI scanner checks contracts for risks before any trade clears, which means every transaction on the exchange feeds buy pressure straight into the PEPETO token. Behind it sits the Pepe cofounder whose token hit $7 billion, a full SolidProof contract audit, and staking that currently pays 170% APY.

When wallets that normally sit in nothing but BTC and ETH start entering a presale at $66,600 Bitcoin, that is not retail noise, that is informed capital choosing the biggest story of 2026. The combination is what matters: working exchange tools on top of the same community energy that has minted more millionaires in crypto than any other category. BNB started at $0.10 during the Binance ICO and passed $700 because every trade on the exchange drove demand for the token. SHIB created thousands of millionaire wallets in under a year with no working product, just community. Pepeto carries both forces at once, exchange tools that feed buy pressure into the token with every transaction, and community momentum that outpaces everything else in the market.

Conclusion

The moment the Bitcoin price prediction crosses $100,000 and opens the road to $1.25 million, every altcoin follows, because that is how every cycle works. And in 2026, nothing occupies the position Pepeto holds: presale still open, heavy wallets adding each week, Binance listing approaching. Crypto has minted millionaires every cycle, yet for each person who made that money, thousands looked at the same price and froze. One more signal. One more pullback. One more week. Then it was over. That is exactly where Pepeto stands today, where the entry exists, the products work, the community grows faster than anything else, and the listing has not gone live.

Every signal in the Bitcoin price prediction and every headline in crypto news point up, and history is clear: when Bitcoin doubles, the strongest presale positions return 100x. Passing on Pepeto here could become the decision a person replays for years, the same weight anyone who spotted SHIB before its run and did nothing still carries. Pepeto is standing exactly where SHIB stood before everything changed, and the presale at $0.0000001876 is not going to wait.

Click To nter the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Opens

FAQs

What is Cathie Wood's Bitcoin price prediction?

Cathie Wood's Bitcoin price prediction sets the bull case at $1.25 million by 2030. Bernstein targets $200,000 for 2026 with BTC at $66,600.

Is Pepeto a strong presale entry before its exchange listing?

Pepeto is one of the strongest presale entries in crypto heading into its exchange listing, currently priced at $0.0000001876. The presale has raised over $10.27 million with 170% staking APY.