Scott Keever, Founder of Reputation Pros, Launches Executive AI Search Masterclass for Enterprise Leaders

Miami, FL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Keever, entrepreneur and internationally recognized authority in online reputation management, SEO, and AI-driven digital strategy, today announced the launch of the Executive AI Search Masterclass, an advanced training program purpose-built for business leaders, marketing executives, and corporate communications teams who must understand how AI-powered search is reshaping online visibility.

The program covers AI Search Optimization, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), entity SEO, Knowledge Panels, digital authority, online reputation management, and brand trust within AI-generated search experiences. It gives leadership teams a shared framework for protecting and expanding visibility as discovery shifts from traditional search rankings to AI assistants and answer engines.

The shift is happening at scale. ChatGPT surpassed 800 million weekly active users by the end of 2025 (OpenAI, via Backlinko), and consumer behavior is moving with it: a Semrush study found that 31% of consumers now prefer to research products with AI versus 21% who prefer traditional search engines, while Attest's 2025 Consumer Adoption of AI Report found 53% already use AI for product research. Trust signals remain decisive — roughly 93% of consumers read online reviews before deciding whether to trust a business (DemandSage). Together, these numbers explain why visibility is increasingly determined by what AI systems can verify about a brand, not just how a website is optimized.

As platforms like AI chat assistants and generative search increasingly shape how customers find and evaluate brands, enterprise organizations are enrolling entire C-suite teams — including CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, CROs, and communications leaders, to align on search visibility, reputation protection, and AI readiness.

"The future of search is no longer defined by rankings alone," said Scott Keever. "Organizations have to understand how AI systems interpret their brand — its authority, its expertise, and whether it can be trusted. That understanding has to start at the leadership level, not just in the marketing department."

According to Keever, the shift has real consequences for companies and the executives who lead them. "For years, weak companies could hide behind good SEO. AI just changed that," he said. "A large language model isn't going to recommend a company with a one-star Glassdoor reputation and a wall of unanswered complaints, no matter how polished its website is. These models can't afford to hallucinate. When a customer or a journalist asks an AI assistant who the most trusted company or leader in a category is, the stakes are too high for it to guess, so instead of guessing, it goes hunting for third-party signals."

"It's reading Reddit and Quora. It's checking Glassdoor to see what your own employees say about your culture. It's looking at your reviews, your Better Business Bureau listing, the press coverage of your executives, all the signals a thoughtful person would check if they were vetting you themselves," Keever continued. "It fans out across every one of those data points, and the brands with the best signals rise to the surface. That's genuinely different from how Google works. You could always manipulate Google a little with links and on-page tactics. The language models are far harder to game."

That reality, Keever notes, is why the masterclass frames AI visibility as a leadership responsibility rather than a marketing tactic. "When a company starts working with us, the first thing I do is set the expectation that this is a two-way street. We'll do the part you'd expect, content, links, technical SEO, all of it. But leadership has homework too. If your BBB profile isn't verified, verify it. If your Glassdoor reviews don't reflect the company you're actually running today, fix the culture and invite honest feedback. Gone are the days when you could manipulate Google and hope for the best. The AI search era is forcing companies to actually be the company they say they are. That's the only long-term play left."

The masterclass combines executive workshops, real-world case studies, implementation frameworks, and strategic guidance to help organizations strengthen their presence across search engines, AI assistants, and emerging discovery platforms. Participants leave with a practical roadmap to build entity authority, earn and protect Knowledge Panels, and manage brand reputation in an AI-first search landscape.

Enrollment details and program dates are available at https://reputationpros.com.

About Scott Keever



Scott Keever, born in Cincinnati, OH, is an entrepreneur and internationally recognized authority in online reputation management, SEO, and AI-driven digital strategy. A member of the Forbes Agency Council, he has built a career helping individuals and brands take control of their online presence and dominate search results. He is the founder of several award-winning agencies, including Reputation Pros, Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing, each known for delivering measurable results through innovation, precision, and integrity.





About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is an award-winning online reputation management (ORM) service built for today’s online search landscape. Using a proprietary blend of SEO suppression, content publishing, and AI reputation monitoring, we restore control to clients who need fast, confidential, and verifiable results.

Our service helps executives, public figures, and businesses push down unwanted search results, promote positive and authentic stories, and protect their image through ongoing monitoring and sentiment analysis.

Unlike traditional ORM firms, Reputation Pros delivers data-backed transparency. Every campaign includes structured reporting, measurable performance tracking, and white-labeled fulfillment options for agencies and partners.

With Reputation Pros, clients regain digital trust, rebuild credibility, and stay visible for the right reasons — across Google, AI search, and beyond.