Quality First: KTC’s Full Global Certifications & User-Centric Guarantees

Houston, Texas, USA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global display technology brand focused on overseas markets, KTC adheres to international manufacturing and safety standards for all its display products. All KTC devices have passed comprehensive global authoritative certifications, including CE, FCC, and RoHS. These standardized qualifications cover market access, electromagnetic compatibility, and environmental protection, delivering safer, eco-friendlier and more stable display products for global home and office users.





Overview of Three Core International Certifications

Each certification represents professional third-party testing and verifies that KTC products meet localized usage standards in Europe and North America:

CE Certification (EU Market Access) ：A basic mandatory qualification for products entering the European market. It proves that the product complies with EU safety, health and environmental protection regulations, supporting legal circulation and sales across European regions.

：A basic mandatory qualification for products entering the European market. It proves that the product complies with EU safety, health and environmental protection regulations, supporting legal circulation and sales across European regions. FCC Certification (US Electromagnetic Compatibility) ：A core electromagnetic compliance standard in the United States. It strictly controls product radio frequency signals and electromagnetic radiation levels to avoid equipment signal interference and ensure safe use in household and office environments.

：A core electromagnetic compliance standard in the United States. It strictly controls product radio frequency signals and electromagnetic radiation levels to avoid equipment signal interference and ensure safe use in household and office environments. RoHS Certification (Environmental Protection Compliance)：This standard restricts the use of harmful heavy metals and toxic substances in electronic accessories. It ensures KTC products are lead-free, low-pollution and environmentally friendly, suitable for long-term indoor use.

Traceable & Authoritative Certification Qualifications

All certification documents of KTC products are issued by internationally recognized third-party professional testing institutions. Each product is equipped with publicly verifiable and traceable certificate numbers. All qualification records can be queried through official platforms, providing transparent and credible certification proof for global consumers, retailers and distributors.

Practical User Benefits Brought by Standard Certification

Full international standard compliance brings tangible safety and quality advantages for daily use:

Low electromagnetic radiation safety ：Compliant with strict FCC electromagnetic standards, KTC displays feature low radiation and strong anti-interference capability, adapting to long-duration home entertainment and office work.

：Compliant with strict FCC electromagnetic standards, feature low radiation and strong anti-interference capability, adapting to long-duration home entertainment and office work. Harmless & eco-friendly materials ：Fully RoHS-compliant materials eliminate toxic ingredients, making the products safer for families, children and long-term indoor placement.

：Fully RoHS-compliant materials eliminate toxic ingredients, making the products safer for families, children and long-term indoor placement. Stable and durable product performance：Unified international standard testing effectively reduces product failure rates, improving overall product stability and service life.





Dual Manufacturing Bases Achieve Sustainable Quality Control

KTC owns two standardized intelligent manufacturing bases in Shenzhen and Huizhou, building a complete global quality management and compliance maintenance system. The brand implements standardized production processes, regular certification reviews and dynamic compliance upgrades. This long-term mechanism ensures every batch of products steadily meets international safety and environmental standards, maintaining consistent product quality and valid global certification qualifications.





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