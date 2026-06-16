Speediance Becomes Official Smart Fitness Equipment Partner of ATHX

Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speediance , a leader in smart fitness innovation, today announced a global partnership with ATHX, becoming its Official Smart Fitness Equipment Partner through December 2027. The exclusive category agreement covers 57 international events across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, marking an important step in Speediance’s expansion into competitive functional fitness.









ATHX is a 2.5-hour continuous fitness competition across six zones, with one set challenge designed to test every aspect of fitness and push athletes to the next level. Central to the alliance is Speediance’s all-new product, Gym Nano, a portable, precision-driven digital resistance engine that brings out peak performance anywhere.

Gym Nano will serve as the official smart fitness equipment deployed within ATHX warm-up and recovery zones throughout the partnership. Its strengths align perfectly with ATHX’s high-intensity training demands:

Pro-Grade Resistance, Full Range of Motion: Gym Nano delivers 220 lbs of precise digital resistance and a 5.1-meter rope for heavy-load, high-displacement competitive hybrid training — without the spatial confines and restricted trajectory of fixed cable machines.

Gym Nano delivers 220 lbs of precise digital resistance and a 5.1-meter rope for heavy-load, high-displacement competitive hybrid training — without the spatial confines and restricted trajectory of fixed cable machines. Precision Training, Assess-Train-Validate Full Cycle Tracking: Gym Nano builds a complete VBT assess-train-validate loop driven by real-time data feedback. By precisely tracking core metrics like velocity, power, and RFD, it makes every rep fully measurable and eliminates blind training.

Gym Nano builds a complete VBT assess-train-validate loop driven by real-time data feedback. By precisely tracking core metrics like velocity, power, and RFD, it makes every rep fully measurable and eliminates blind training. Anywhere & Anyone: Gym Nano enables rigorous S&C conditions in any environment, driven by a highly compact resistance engine and versatile mounting system.





Speediance will make its official on-site booth debut at the ATHX Glasgow on June 20-21, 2026, where Gym Nano will be available for athlete use in the official warm-up zone for the first time. Six Gym Nano units will be available on-site, with three located in athlete warm-up zone and three at the Speediance booth alongside the flagship product Gym Monster 2s . Athletes will have the opportunity to experience Speediance’s ecosystem of intelligent strength training and real-time performance tracking firsthand.

“ATHX provides the ideal environment to demonstrate how Gym Nano supports high-performance training,” said Tao Liu, Founder and CEO of Speediance. “This partnership allows us to showcase our technology in demanding performance environments while connecting directly with athletes who continually push the boundaries of what is possible.”

The partnership reflects Speediance’s broader commitment to expanding beyond traditional home fitness and into performance-driven training environments. By connecting intelligent resistance technology with competitive fitness communities, Speediance continues to advance its vision of a connected ecosystem that supports training, performance and long-term wellbeing.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that is dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts. By combining cutting-edge hardware, personalized AI guidance, dynamic content, and a supportive community, Speediance makes fitness safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Guided by the belief that fitness should be accessible and empowering, Speediance envisions a world where everyone can achieve their health and wellness goals from the comfort of home. For the latest products and updates, visit www.speediance.com or visit@speediance.official on Instagram or TikTok.



