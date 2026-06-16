Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,184.43 Billion by 2035 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Size, Trends and Insights By Construction Type (New Construction (Greenfield Highway, New Bridge, New Urban Street Network), Reconstruction & Rehabilitation (Bridge Deck Replacement, Highway Widening, Major Structural Rehabilitation), Maintenance & Repair (Pavement Resurfacing, Bridge Maintenance, Routine Road Maintenance)), By Infrastructure Type (Highways & Expressways (National Highways, Interstate Corridors, Expressways), Urban Streets & Roads (Arterial Roads, Collector Streets, Local Street Networks), Bridges & Overpasses (Highway Bridges, Urban Viaducts, Pedestrian Bridges), Tunnels (Mountain Road Tunnels, Urban Underpasses, Immersed Tube Tunnels), Other Infrastructure Types (Interchange Structures, Rest Areas, Highway Drainage)), By End-User (Government & Public Sector (Federal/National Agencies, State/Provincial Governments, Municipal Authorities), Private Sector (PPP Concessionaires, Toll Road Operators, Industrial Private Road Networks), Other End-Users (Military, Utility Companies, Real Estate Developers)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1,284.67 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1,362.18 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2,184.43 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=86880

Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction Market Revenue and Trends

The global market for building highways, streets, and bridges includes planning, designing, earthworks, paving, structural engineering, and rehabilitation of highways, expressways, urban streets, rural roads, and bridges using materials like asphalt, concrete, steel, and advanced composites. The global market for building highways, streets, and bridges is growing steadily. This is due to substantial government stimulus packages for infrastructure, rapid urbanization and population growth, aging transportation networks that need to be fixed, increasing freight and passenger traffic, and improvements in modular construction, sustainable materials, and smart infrastructure technologies around the world.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the highway, street, and bridge construction market?

A lot of public funding and public-private partnerships (PPPs) have led to a rise in demand for expanded and modernized transportation networks to help the economy grow, ease traffic, and improve connectivity. This has led to more people using them. According to reports from the industry, governments around the world are spending trillions on infrastructure to fix up old assets and meet the needs of people who need to move around more. As cities grow and trade increases, governments want roads and bridges that are strong and can handle a lot of traffic. These roads and bridges should make the area safer, more efficient for logistics, and help it grow.

New technologies have made it possible to use prefabricated modular parts, 3D printing to build bridges quickly, intelligent transportation systems integration, ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) and other high-performance materials, and IoT-enabled monitoring for predictive maintenance. These improvements make projects faster, cheaper, longer-lasting, and better for the environment.

(A free sample of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/

Segment Insight

By Product Type

It is worth noting that highway construction emerged as the category with the biggest market share in the sector, owing to the increasing need for expressways, tollways, and corridors to cater to the increased transportation of goods and commuters. Highway construction is an essential segment since it helps connect individuals and businesses not only at regional levels but also at national levels. Additionally, highway construction aids in making logistical activities easier and smoother. ABC methods and economical pavement options are expected to foster healthy growth within this category, thanks to their ability to cut down on construction costs and project timelines.

By Distribution Channel

The channel that dominates in the market of highway, street, and bridge construction is the one where direct government contracting takes place with the help of EPC contractors. These kinds of channels act as the main medium for the dissemination of massive bids, technical specification services, and management services. The benefit of using these types of channels is that they offer professional assistance in making complicated bid preparations, rule adherence, quality control, and integration.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market forward?

What are the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds the top spot in the international industry of highway, street, and bridge construction. This is because of the fast pace of urbanization, the massive amount of investment done by China and India, and future plans for the building of additional national highways and corridors for manufacturing and commerce. The area benefits from the presence of high government spending, labor, and raw materials, along with rural infrastructure and expressway developments.

At the same time, the highway, street, and bridge construction market in North America is growing quickly because of a lot of federal and state funding for infrastructure (including programs to replace bridges and fix up highways), the need to renew old assets, and the focus on smart and resilient transportation systems. Countries like the United States benefit from big laws, partnerships between the government and businesses, and the early use of new construction technologies that are supported by regulatory priorities and economic stimulus programs.

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Browse the full “Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Size, Trends and Insights By Construction Type (New Construction (Greenfield Highway, New Bridge, New Urban Street Network), Reconstruction & Rehabilitation (Bridge Deck Replacement, Highway Widening, Major Structural Rehabilitation), Maintenance & Repair (Pavement Resurfacing, Bridge Maintenance, Routine Road Maintenance)), By Infrastructure Type (Highways & Expressways (National Highways, Interstate Corridors, Expressways), Urban Streets & Roads (Arterial Roads, Collector Streets, Local Street Networks), Bridges & Overpasses (Highway Bridges, Urban Viaducts, Pedestrian Bridges), Tunnels (Mountain Road Tunnels, Urban Underpasses, Immersed Tube Tunnels), Other Infrastructure Types (Interchange Structures, Rest Areas, Highway Drainage)), By End-User (Government & Public Sector (Federal/National Agencies, State/Provincial Governments, Municipal Authorities), Private Sector (PPP Concessionaires, Toll Road Operators, Industrial Private Road Networks), Other End-Users (Military, Utility Companies, Real Estate Developers)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1,362.18 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2,184.43 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1,284.67 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Construction Type, Infrastructure Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In March 2025: the U.S. Department of Transportation moved forward with several major bridge projects as part of the Bridge Investment Program. This included a lot of money for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation and improvements to the I-95 corridor, which sped up the replacement of old structures with new, stronger designs.

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List of the prominent players in the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market:

China Communications Construction Company Ltd.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

ACS Group (Actividades de Construcción y Servicios)

Vinci SA

Bouygues Construction

Bechtel Group Inc.

Fluor Corporation

Skanska AB

Balfour Beatty plc

Strabag SE

Hochtief AG

Others

The Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market is segmented as follows:

By Construction Type

New Construction (Greenfield Highway, New Bridge, New Urban Street Network)

Reconstruction & Rehabilitation (Bridge Deck Replacement, Highway Widening, Major Structural Rehabilitation)

Maintenance & Repair (Pavement Resurfacing, Bridge Maintenance, Routine Road Maintenance)

By Infrastructure Type

Highways & Expressways (National Highways, Interstate Corridors, Expressways)

Urban Streets & Roads (Arterial Roads, Collector Streets, Local Street Networks)

Bridges & Overpasses (Highway Bridges, Urban Viaducts, Pedestrian Bridges)

Tunnels (Mountain Road Tunnels, Urban Underpasses, Immersed Tube Tunnels)

Other Infrastructure Types (Interchange Structures, Rest Areas, Highway Drainage)

By End-User

Government & Public Sector (Federal/National Agencies, State/Provincial Governments, Municipal Authorities)

Private Sector (PPP Concessionaires, Toll Road Operators, Industrial Private Road Networks)

Other End-Users (Military, Utility Companies, Real Estate Developers)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/

Reasons to Purchase Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Report

The Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction industry.

Managers in the Highway, Street and Bridge Construction sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Highway, Street and Bridge Construction market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Highway, Street and Bridge Construction products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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Buy this Premium Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-market/