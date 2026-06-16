



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum-based new crypto Pepeto confirms steady progress on its DeFi tools, built to change how traders move across chains. The signals around this presale follow the same pattern that played out before Shiba Inu turned small wallets into millionaires, when just $3 invested at the end of 2020 became $1.3 million by October 2021 according to Yahoo Finance. Over $10.27 million is now raised, and traders who lived through that Shiba Inu cycle expect the same from Pepeto.

The bullish Ethereum price prediction makes the case even stronger, with Tom Lee at Fundstrat holding a $12,000 target this cycle. This week's US-Iran peace deal is pushing risk appetite back across the new crypto market, the same conditions that sent early projects higher in past cycles.

Pepeto Pushes Full DeFi Suite Forward as the Ethereum Price Prediction Builds on Fresh Momentum

The Ethereum price prediction gained ground this week as Pepeto pushed its DeFi tools closer to launch. ETH jumped to $1,760 after Sunday's US-Iran peace deal, adding 3% once Trump reopened the Strait of Hormuz per Yahoo Finance . ETH cleared its 20- and 50-period moving averages, though the 200-day MA at $2,409 remains the ceiling.

Tokenized real-world assets on Ethereum hit $16.6 billion in June, up 315% from early 2025 per CoinMarketCap. Tom Lee's Ethereum price prediction of $12,000 runs through $1,942, then $2,409, then $3,000 if the Glamsterdam hard fork delivers in Q3. Lee backs it through Bitmine, which holds 5.4 million ETH after buying 111,942 more in June per CoinDesk , and set a long-term target of $250,000 in Paris.

But here is what most people keep ignoring: the holders who got rich in past cycles never did it by sitting in a large cap, they got in early, before anyone saw what was building. ETH is the proof, because every wallet that reached seven figures bought during the presale. Shiba Inu is the proof, because the wallets that made millions were buying when nobody knew the token existed. Right now Pepeto is the only new crypto project offering anything close to that setup.

Pepeto Exchange Draws Shiba Inu-Scale Attention With Working Products Behind It

The Ethereum price prediction at $12,000 puts the Pepeto presale in full view. Money is moving into this presale at the same pace it moved into Shiba Inu before a 49,000,000% run according to Yahoo Finance, back when SHIB traded at a tiny fraction of a cent and a handful of wallets bought in silence. A trucker put in $650 and watched it become $1.7 million, two brothers invested $8,000 during a lockdown and pulled out $9 million, and one early holder turned $55 into $5.66 million. When prices finally moved, those became the greatest trades crypto has ever seen, and that same pattern is running again inside Pepeto right now, except it is filling even faster than Shiba Inu did.

Pepeto carries an edge Shiba Inu never had, because SHIB reached a $36 billion peak market cap with zero working products. Pure hype drove that rally, and when the noise stopped the price dropped 92% from its high. Pepeto brings that same viral energy but backs it with a live DeFi exchange where every trade creates direct buying pressure on the token, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI contract scanner. A token that pairs that kind of utility with that kind of community sits in a different class from the meme coins that came before it.

An analyst covering presales said it clearly: after reviewing hundreds of projects, Pepeto is the first where viral reach meets exchange-level tools. Once the listing launches, this entry closes and it is not coming back.

Conclusion

The case is on the table now. The Ethereum price prediction points higher, the blockchain beneath Pepeto is growing, and both forces feed directly into a presale that is still open. Pepeto gains from the ETH upside and its own timing, pulling hundreds of wallets in every day.

The large wallets filling Pepeto right now are betting on a Shiba Inu-scale result. Community growth is ahead of every new crypto project in 2026, rumors of an Elon Musk post are spreading before launch, and SHIB turned $8,000 into $9 million for two brothers who bought early. Those wallets act on research the public never sees, and following where they go has always been one of the best ways to find real returns in crypto.

Investors who watched Shiba Inu create millionaires from nothing will not let Pepeto pass them by in 2026. They are buying now because launch is near, and once the listing goes live this price is gone forever. Everyone who waits past that point will spend the next cycle wishing they had not.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Closes This Entry

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction 2026? The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 ranges from $7,500 to $12,000, with Tom Lee at Fundstrat holding the $12,000 bull case if Glamsterdam and ETF inflows hold. Standard Chartered keeps its year-end target at $7,500.

Should I buy Pepeto before its listing? Pepeto offers a zero-fee DeFi exchange with Shiba Inu-level community growth at $0.0000001877 ahead of its listing. The presale has raised over $10.27 million and pays 170% staking APY before launch.