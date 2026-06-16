ViVi Youth Launches Iron Supplement for Women Featuring Ferrochel® Iron Bisglycinate, Vitamin C, Methyl B12, and Active Folate

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViVi Youth, a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of its new Iron Supplement for Women, a thoughtfully formulated daily supplement featuring Ferrochel® Ferrous Bisglycinate Chelate, Vitamin C, Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12), and L-5-MTHF Folate.

Designed to fit seamlessly into modern wellness routines, the new formula addresses growing consumer demand for iron supplements that prioritize both nutritional support and everyday usability.

Meeting Women's Everyday Nutritional Needs

Iron plays an essential role in the body as a component of hemoglobin, which helps transport oxygen throughout the body, and myoglobin, which supports oxygen supply in muscle tissue. Women often seek additional iron support due to factors such as menstrual cycles, active lifestyles, dietary preferences, and the demands of work, study, and family life.

As consumer awareness grows, women are increasingly looking beyond simple iron dosage and paying closer attention to ingredient quality, absorption support, digestive comfort, and transparent labeling.

"We developed this formula to provide a more complete approach to women's iron nutrition," said a spokesperson for ViVi Youth. "Rather than focusing solely on iron content, we wanted to create a formula that considers absorption support, complementary nutrients, and everyday convenience."

Featuring Ferrochel® Gentle Iron Support

At the center of the formula is 25 mg of Ferrochel® Ferrous Bisglycinate Chelate, a chelated iron form recognized for its gentle profile and suitability for daily supplementation.

Unlike traditional iron salts that some consumers associate with digestive discomfort, iron bisglycinate is often preferred by wellness-conscious consumers seeking a more manageable daily iron routine.

The product delivers:

• 25 mg Ferrochel® Ferrous Bisglycinate Chelate Iron

• 200 mg Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

• 24 mcg Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12)

• 667 mcg DFE Folate from L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate Calcium

A Comprehensive Iron-to-Energy Support Formula

The formulation combines key nutrients commonly associated with red blood cell support and cellular energy metabolism.

Vitamin C is included to support iron absorption, while Methyl B12 and active Folate contribute to nutritional pathways involved in healthy red blood cell formation and overall wellness support.

This synergistic approach reflects ViVi Youth's commitment to creating supplements that are both science-informed and practical for daily use.

Designed for Modern Lifestyles

ViVi Youth Iron Supplement for Women is formulated to accommodate a variety of lifestyle preferences:

• 90 vegan capsules per bottle

• Unflavored

• Non-GMO

• Gluten-free

• Free from the 9 major food allergens

• Easy one-capsule-per-day serving

The 90-capsule format provides a simple, long-term option for women looking to incorporate iron support into their everyday wellness routines.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

All ViVi Youth supplements are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and undergo third-party testing for quality verification. The company emphasizes transparent ingredient disclosure, science-backed formulations, and rigorous manufacturing standards.

Inspired by natural ingredients sourced from regions around the world, ViVi Youth develops wellness products designed to support modern lifestyles while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and consumer trust.

Availability

ViVi Youth Iron Supplement for Women is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQ3VR3P9



For more information about ViVi Youth and its growing portfolio of nutritional supplements, visit: https://viviyouth.com

About ViVi Youth

ViVi Youth is a wellness brand dedicated to creating science-informed nutritional supplements for modern consumers. Inspired by natural ingredients sourced globally from the Amazon rainforest to the Himalayan region the company develops transparent, high-quality formulations designed to support everyday wellness needs. All products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and undergo third-party testing to ensure quality, safety, and consistency.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: joane@viviyouth.com

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