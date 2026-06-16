Arman Tsarukyan Wins $5.7 Million on Jack After $1 Million Bet on Justin Gaethj

Montreal, Canada, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has scored a massive payday on the Jack betting platform, turning a $1 million wager into a huge $5.7 million payout after Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria.

Tsarukyan placed the high-stakes bet on Jack in the lead-up to UFC Freedom 250. He backed underdog Justin Gaethje to beat then-undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria at odds around +570.

The wager paid off in dramatic fashion when Gaethje pulled off a stunning upset victory by TKO (corner stoppage) at the end of Round 4.The viral moment has been heavily featured by Jack, with the platform sharing reels of Arman celebrating the enormous win. The $1 million bet returned approximately $5.7 million total, delivering a net profit of roughly $4.7 million for the Armenian fighter.

Arman had been openly confident in Gaethje leading into the White House event and was seen placing the bet live. The story quickly exploded across social media, with Jack’s official account highlighting the successful payout.

This headline-grabbing win on Jack comes amid the excitement of one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC title fight history. Justin Gaethje’s victory crowned him the new undisputed lightweight champion, while Arman Tsarukyan walked away significantly richer thanks to his bold bet on the Jack platform.

The event continues to generate buzz both for the shocking title change and for Arman’s memorable $5.7 million score on Jack.





Contact Information:

Source: Jack.com

Email: info@jackbit.com

Official Site: jack.com